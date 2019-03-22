Consistent pair set to rule

Nova Vocal is working up a storm and is the one to beat in Race 7 tonight.

Nova Vocal is as honest as the day is long, while Elite Conquest has perked up after having one run under his belt.

Both worked with gusto during the week and are my best bets for tonight and Sunday respectively.

Just look at Nova Vocal's record - three wins, three seconds and two thirds from 10 start. Not many horses are as honest and consistent. These are the traits of a good thoroughbred.

Last time out on March 3, the James Peters-trained four-year-old Irish-bred was backed down to $11 favouritism in a Kranji Stakes C event over the flying Polytrack 1,000m.

After racing handily in midfield, he moved up and was shouted the winner.

But, as luck would have it, Wolf Warrior got up in the final lunge to beat him by a head.

Nova Vocal now has a couple of plusses in Race 7 tonight in another Kranji Stakes C race over another 1,000m trip.

One, he is drawn better - in gate 5, compared to gates 11 and 12 in his preceding two starts.

Two, he will get into the race 1kg lighter with Noh Senari's claim. Wolf Warrior is running in the same race and will hump 3.5kg more. Well, that's a lot for a head difference.

Elite Conquest was backed down to $18 in his debut, also on March 3, but failed to produce the acceleration like when he won both his Kranji trials.

But the Lee Freedman-trained five-year-old, who arrived with five victories from Canada, has improved by leaps and bounds after his debut outing.

The extra 200m in Race 5 on Sunday will surely stand him in good stead. The American-bred lacks early speed but possesses a powerful finishing burst.