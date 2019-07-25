Constant Justice trials up a storm

Constant Justice must be one of the most underrated horses in training.

By that, I mean he's a better horse than the racing public perceive him to be.

With a rating of 101, I would think he would be mentioned in the same breath as our champions. But, sadly, he is more often overlooked.

Perhaps it has something to do with the yard he comes from. Mohd Yusof is a silent achiever. A man of a few words.

If he does say something, it's like we've succeeded in squeezing droplets of honey from a stone.

Perhaps also, it's because he hasn't yet landed a big one.

Indeed, Constant Justice's claim to fame, if you can call it that, came when he lifted the New Year Cup on Jan 1.

But that's like winning the football's Community Shield.

Great if you do. So what if you don't?

But Constant Justice has, throughout his campaign, been a dogged competitor.

You've got to give him that. Small wonder, his earnings so far have passed the $500,000 mark.

An Australian-bred by Magnus, he hasn't won a race since landing that New Year Cup so many months ago.

But he is running into some sort of form, as was evident from his strong showing at the trials on Tuesday morning.

Ridden by Vlad Duric who, incidentally, is rarely seen getting a leg-up on a Yusof-trained horse, Constant Justice looked to be in his element over the 1,000m.

Tracking the pacemaker Sebastian Bach for most of the trip, he drew level 300m out and scooted away to win by 21/2 lengths.

His time of 60.42sec wasn't great but, hey, he wasn't extended. Duric got him to do what was necessary and nothing more.

Set to turn seven in a week's time, watch for his ratings to drop into the two-figures. That's where he'll be most comfortable and that's when you could have a punt on him.

Also from the set of four trials on Tuesday, Mr Coppola did pretty well.

He ran a half-length second to Whakaaria Mai who covered the distance in 61.84sec.

The thing which drew me to Mr Coppola was his acceleration over the concluding stages.

Among the last to leave the chute, he seemed to have opted for the scenic route home.

After all, with just 400m to travel, all he could see was the bobbing bottoms of the seven riders ahead of him.

Then, on straightening, he took flight. Peeled out from his spot near the rails and, given rein by jockey Daniel Moor, he began his charge.

He was fourth at the 250m mark and second when they crossed the finish line. And he was still full of running.

Constant Justice, with V Duric astride, beating Sebastian Bach in Trial 3. PHOTO: STC

Owned by Oscar Racing Stable, who nearly nailed it with Mr Clint in the Singapore Derby on Sunday, Mr Coppola has yet to make the winner's circle.

But, in fairness, he has only had six race starts and has yet to show up in 2019.

By Redoute's Choice, he was a $200,000 purchase at the sales in New Zealand.

Like Constant Justice, he too is better than his record and his rating of 51 seems to suggest and it could pay to watch him when he does make an appearance this season.