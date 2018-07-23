Cool Cat proves age is just a number

Trainer David Hill’s 12-year-old Cool Cat (No. 8) responding to French jockey Olivier Placais’ riding to get up in the last stride to beat $14 favourite Bring Me Joy in Race 5 at Kranji yesterday.

Kranji's oldest equine resident Cool Cat finally bounced back with a last-bounce victory over the favourite Bring Me Joy yesterday.

"Has he got there? If he has, this is unbelievable stuff," called an excited race commentator Thomas Wood when Cool Cat dived at the Michael Rodd-ridden Bring Me Joy.

"I think he has. Nobody would begrudge him if he wins it."

Yes, the photo-finish showed Cool Cat in front by the narrowest of margins - a nose - from the $14 favourite.

It was his eighth success in 95 starts, spanning 10 seasons with his first race on Feb 14, 2009, and has won $380,000 in prize money.

The only horse in training left with the alphabet "U" on his saddle-cloth (U469), the David Hill-trained and Ace-In-The-Hole Stable-owned 12-year-old had not won since May 8, 2016, in Class 5 and had gone through 29 starts without a win until ending the long drought yesterday. Cool Cat, however, had been placed many times to earn his keep.

At his highest, the bay Irish-bred gelding rose to Class 3 with 63 rating points after winning in Class 4, then began his descent. He won with only 30 points yesterday in the Class 5 event over the Polytrack 1,000m dash in Race 5.

Ridden by last Sunday's Emirates Singapore Derby-winning jockey Olivier Placais, Cool Cat sat in the box-seat third, about two lengths behind Top Banana, who led by about a length from Bring Me Joy.

Top Banana was collared by Bring Me Joy in the final 250m and broke clear. Cool Cat still had about two lengths to catch up. Placais, with his conductor-style whipping, got his mount inching closer and closer with the winning post getting nearer and nearer. For a moment, it looked like Cool Cat would settle for a placing again but, with luck, put his head down when it mattered most.

He might have been oldest galloper around, but Cool Cat still behaved like a kid, in what racecaller-cum-presenter Nicholas Child termed as playing monkey in the parade ring, which was why he normally got out earlier than the rest.

"He's not a silly horse. He's just a bit playful in the parade ring," said Placais.

"You know, last time when I rode him, I fell off behind the barrier. Today, he nearly threw me down again. He just spun around like a two-year-old butactually he showed me he could still fight.

"He went well today, had a perfect spot and they went a bit fast in front. Top of the straight, I knew he was coming slowly but Michael scared me a bit when he came quite fast. But, my one, although a 12-year-old, he still showed me he could fight."

Cool Cat paid $32 for a win.

Trainer Hill was amazed with Cool Cat's zeal despite his age and has no plans to retire his old stager any time soon.

He said the horse has no soundness issues. The horse looks after himself and is always a happy horse.

The record for the oldest horse winning on the Malayan Racing Association circuit was that of former Kranji galloper Stealth who won as a 13-year-old - his 10th - in Kuala Lumpur on June 25, 2016, at start No. 108 from a 10-year campaign.