Copenhagen loves the mile

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(4) TOWARDS THE SUN needed her last run but has ability and could win this.

(1) BIRTHDAY BOY is a flyer but needs to go on with it.

(6) DIAMONDS GALORE is a debutante so watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(10) BATTLE OF ALESIA has been in the money in all four starts. She looks the one to beat.

(1) MAROON BELLS is no slouch but comes off a short rest and has a wide draw to overcome.

(7) MADIDA was given a long break after a good debut and could find it tough from a wide draw.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(5) COPENHAGEN is in form and should have no problem with the mile.

(1) RIBOUX EN VAR just failed to lead all the way last time but as a one-time winner has to give eight-time winner (4) SLEEPINSEATTLE 4kg.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(8) TEHUANO is in form and looking for a hat-trick, however, she gives (3) PRETTY BALLERINA 2.5kg for 1.75 lengths and the latter needed the outing. It could get close.

(2) CHARIOT OF GOLD will run on strongly if settles early on. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(4) HAREER finished over a length in front of (3) DESTINYS GAME and strictly on form, should confirm.

(10) VIDA AMOROSA won her post debut and could complete a hat-trick but (1) JOLLY JOSEPHINE, (8) BIG MYTH and (7) WORDYNESS could get a lot closer.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) PINK was a somewhat unlucky loser last time but could make amends in this field.

(3) PLUM FIELD, Pink's stablemate, has been running against stronger and should be thereabouts here.

(7) PICCADILLY SQUARE showed marked improvement last time and should be right there if confirms.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) CONDOR GULCH and (3) ZANAKI finished together recently but the latter carries 2kg more now. However, Zanaki has more scope for improvement and his rival appears to be a difficult ride.

(7) ZEAL AND ZEST is having his peak run and must be respected.

(8) ROYAL HONOUR has come well and could go in again.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(1) FLORIDA QUAYS has been runner-up in both starts in her new surroundings and could make it third-time lucky.

(2) RESPONSIBLE is better than his last run and could find true form.

(3) MIGHTY VALDIE is ready for an improved effort.

(7) PROFIT RATIO showed marked improvement last time and if confirms could get into the action.