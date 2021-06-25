Copper Mountain stands out on class

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(7) MISS MAGICIAN won her last start impressively after two good "learning" experiences. She could be even better on the Poly and looks the one to beat.

Stablemate (1) VOLTRON put in some ordinary form with an easy win as well and has the best draw.

(3) AUNT LIZZY could be the biggest threat. She had things go wrong but nevertheless won her debut, beating her elders.

(6) FRANCA is fast and should make the pace hot. She should be in the money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(8) ELMO could be too strong after running in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion. He did not have things his own way there.

(2) NOT YOUR CALL has a plum draw for his local debut. His saddle slipped and he jumped slowly last time and could finally have things go right.

(5) LADY TIPTREE showed good pace throughout to win her maiden last time, but that race did not look strong. She is meeting better horses. Still she must have a say.

(1) SIKHULU made a fair debut and should not go backwards from draw No. 1.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(9) WINTER SMOKE has had some tough assignments but has not disgraced herself. She is weighted to run a cracker. She won a nice race on the Poly as a youngster and could relish being back on the synthetic.

(5) LINEAR is a formidable sort on the Poly and could turn around at the weights. She has also drawn a bit better.

(7) GEORGINA ROSE and (2) DUBAWI PRINCESS must be respected as well.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) ROYAL WULFF is unbeaten in his last four since being gelded. He could make a successful Polytrack debut even if not as well weighted as others.

(3) SPIRITOFTHEGROOVE is best weighted. She has not been at her best but is very capable on her day. She could just pop up with her light weight over this trip.

(2) HARD TO PLAY won this race in 2019 and is not one to take lightly at Greyville. He has an ideal draw.

(10) AD ALTISIMA, last year's winner, has drawn the widest draw but is still a threat.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) ADMIRE ME is talented, unbeaten at Greyville and is now back and ready to continue from where she left off.

(6) RUN APRIL RUN was not disgraced against high-class males and is bred for the longer distance. She could be a revelation on the Poly.

(5) FIRE FAERIE produced some superb performances on the Poly before a rest. She could be on the up.

(2) WISHFUL GIRL LYNN is back on the Poly and needs to be taken seriously.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(9) CALIENTE has won this two years running. He has the form to suggest he could win it again despite a wide draw.

(1) GAIAN GLORY takes to the Poly and could show she can last 1,600m. She has the best draw and is weighted to win.

(10) CAPTAIN WHO ran a promising race (saddle slipped) in his first try on the Poly.

(5) PRINCE OF TARANTO is an unknown quantity on the Poly. But his work on the turf has been good.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) COPPER MOUNTAIN's eye-catching second to Vodacom Durban July favourite Got The Greenlight stands out. His earlier form was also top class. The one to beat.

(9) NEXUS is a powerful older runner who has run some very good races at this venue. The danger.

(3) WILLOW EXPRESS has shown good promise since being gelded. He could relish being back at Greyville.

(6) CHIJMES and (4) MAGICAL FLIGHT have shown class as well.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(9) IRISH WONDER GIRL is back home and has done well on the Poly before. She hit form in the Highveld, having won recently.

Another Highveld raider (3) HAVE A GO JO has run well in some good races. If he takes to the synthetic surface, he could run a big race with a nice draw.

(10) TRULY WICKED has won all four races on the Poly. He could show them how it is done.

(2) TECHNO SAVVY, (4) HEY BILL and (8) TIGER TANK can play minor roles.