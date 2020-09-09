Costeau works towards a win

It wasn't too long ago - make it a fortnight - that we pointed you in the direction of Cousteau, who ran his rivals ragged to win his trial by seven lengths.

That day, when ridden by Ruan Maia, Cousteau made every post a winning one.

After putting daylight between himself and the rest, he coasted home to clock a good time of 60.11sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Well, yesterday at trackwork, Cousteau again impressed, clocking a swift 34.6sec for the 600m.

In doing so, he beat Class 2 galloper and four-time winner, Altair.

Come Saturday, he will step out for his first race start since Covid-19 restrictions were partially lifted in July.

While it will be his first race in quite a while, he has been fine-tuned for a forward show.

Indeed, since mid-July, he has had four trials.While he didn't really feature among the placegetters in the first three, that last win was really something to savour.

Cousteau knows all there is to know about the racing game.

He's been there 24 times and, on four of those occasions, he returned victorious to the winner's circle.

His last win was in mid-January. Although he had a rough passage and had to be checked soon after the start, he still managed to fight on for a narrow victory.

We said after he blasted his rivals at the trials on Aug 25 that Cousteau was a good horse to have in the yard.

His trainer Mark Walker must surely think so, too.

The question mark is his ability to handle the turf. If he takes to the surface, he could give his illustrious rivals plenty to think about.

Another one who caught the eye yesterday morning was Master Ryker.

Ridden by apprentice jockey K Hakim, the well-bred son of Sebring clocked 38.2sec for the 600m.

Cousteau wnning his trial by a big margin on Aug 25. He showed further improvement during trackwork yesterday. PHOTO: STC

He could have gone a tad faster and was eager to do so, but was restrained by his rider.

Master Ryker showed definite ability in his only race start. That was on Aug 23. That day, when sent off as the $19 top pick in that 1,000m sprint, he fell victim to the $267 rank outsider in the field, Arc Triumph.

The defeat would have hurt but he should make amends on Saturday.