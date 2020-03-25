Could be a big day for Freedman

Lee Freedman has again entered six runners for this Friday's standalone meeting.

It was on Tuesday morning last week that trainer Lee Freedman ruled the roost on the training track.

We pointed you in the direction of four of those runners - and three went on to win on Friday night.

Freedman again entered six runners for this Friday's standalone meeting. All worked well yesterday morning, in particular Tom Cat, Made In Russia, Sun Chess and Minister and it wouldn't surprise if they featured in the winner's circle.

Minister worked on the right-handed Track 6, while the others galloped on the main Polytrack.

Taking it from the top, Tom Cat had JP van der Merwe on the reins when he galloped over the 600m in 38.5sec.

It was a fine piece of work by the young chestnut, who was an impressive debut winner last September.

That day, he beat his "Restricted" rivals out of sight, coasting home by almost four lengths over the 1,100m on the Poly.

Big things were expected of him in his second start, but the odds were stacked against him when he was crowded at the start.

To compound matters, he was held up between the 400m and the 250m mark. It ruined his day and that of the punters, who sent him off as the $13 race favourite.

Then in his next start, more "bad luck" dogged him as his saddle slipped back during the race. He finished second.

He had his first start of the 2020 season on Feb 28 but was one of the also-rans.

Tom Cat is better than that. The Kajorn Petch group paid $150,000 for him and, as that was only the fourth time he had been in a race, he is bound to improve. Keep him on your shortlist.

Made In Russia had Ruan Maia doing the steering when he covered that 600m in 38.2sec.

He was a good thing beaten last time out on March 6. In fairness, that day nothing went right for him. Actually, everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong.

He was checked soon after that start, restrained at the 750m mark, steadied at the 350m and was blocked for clear running room over the concluding stages.

Still, he managed to finish second, beaten half a length by Irving Lipschitz.

Freedman has placed him in a winnable sort of race on Friday and he's worth plenty of thought.

As for Minister, he gets into Friday's Class 3 event with the advantage of having two huge trials under his girth.

And that, coupled with a fluent workout - clocking 36.9sec for the 600m - should make him a force to be reckoned with.

Those at trackside for that trial on March 19 would have been mighty impressed with his showing. Ridden by John Powell, he ran the 1,000m in 59.32sec.

Then, there's Sun Chess. He had Patrick Moloney on board when clocking 41sec.

Sun Chess is a mighty interesting runner. Yet to show up in a race at Kranji, he is well schooled in the ways of racing, having won two races from eight outings in Australia when racing under the name of Chess Star.

The chestnut with the white blaze looks forward enough to create a lasting impression on debut.