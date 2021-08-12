Could be a Fateful Day

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE is bred to fly and has drawn ideally. If there is any market support, he could be the one.

(3) FORWARD SPELL has a quality pedigree as well. If not in need of further, must be watched.

(1) YOHO MIST showed fair potential on debut before disappointing second time out. He is by Soft Falling Rain and could relish the poly.

(8) CAPE PRINCESS and gelded (9) LAKE COMO can do a lot better on the poly as well. Both have given glimpses of potential.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) FATEFUL DAY caught the eye on debut. He is bred to enjoy the longer trip and has the best of the draw.

(6) AFRICAN SKYLINE has done little wrong and has more racing experience. Both try the poly for the first time.

(7) QUIZ MASTER made improvement in his second start even though he was coughing. He should not go backwards.

(4) PATH TO FORTUNE has Richard Fourie in the irons and could make good improvement on the synthetic surface.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(5) LAZULI has been going about it the right way and runs like the longer trip will be ideal.

She was two lengths ahead of (2) GOLLY MISS MOLLY, but the latter ran on nicely after a rest, has drawn better, and is arguably more suited to the poly. Should get close.

(3) HOT STRIKE was a bit unlucky in her second start. She could have finished closer had she not suffered interference.

(10) LADY YUSRA could be a big improver on the poly. She's sure to enjoy the longer trip but a wide draw might spoil her race a bit.

(4) SHESAKINDA MAGIC needs to be considered as well.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(1) KHIZA improved dramatically after being gelded and enjoyed the polytrack. He travelled well near the front and on pedigree should have no problem going the distance.

(6) TALES OF US was unlucky not to open his account on local debut. It was his first run after a rest and if building on that effort, could be dangerous again.

(2) TRACKER JACKER has been running on well on the turf and could turn the form around with (11) WILLY THE WIZZARD from a much better gate. The latter was a bit disappointing last time but could enjoy the poly.

(10) YOUNG NELSON has matured and is the dark horse.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(4) LORD OF THE MANOR won courageously last time and blinkers may have done the trick.

(1) KING'S COVE got closest to him and at the revised weights from a much better gate, could turn it around. He is also slightly better from off the pace on the poly.

(7) KING JULIAN showed a return to form recently and is now not one to take lightly. He must have more wins to come.

(3) MONTANA SKY went close again last time but needs to give a bit more. He has drawn better this time but has lost the 4kg claim.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) MAID IN FRANCE and (11) TANGO TIME must take full advantage of their 4kg apprentice claims to be effective. Both can handle the track and trip but the former has drawn better in this tough race for fillies and mares.

(10) HAMSA GROVE was a beaten favourite after a rest but found that race a bit short and should relish being back over her winning track and trip.

(9) MARIA COROLINA caught the eye after a rest and could make the required improvement now that she has matured.

(1) SUZI WOO and (2) OWLETTE are capable - especially from plum gates.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) MIND SET has been hard to catch and this trend could continue even if she is racing in a higher class. She has drawn a lot better too.

(3) BECKONING BEAUTY franked Mind Set's form with a good win last time and she may get a lot closer.

(5) WILDLY IN LOVE ran a cracker after a rest and must be respected.

(1) WHIZZ OF ODDS has the best of the draw and needs to be taken seriously.