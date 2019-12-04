Could be a hat-trick for Golden Kid

Surely, you saw - and were impressed - at how easily Helushka disposed of his rivals on Sunday.

He owned the race - from go to whoa.

Now, roll back the months to September. Helushka lined up in an Open Maiden where he was given a galloping lesson by a young upstart named Golden Kid.

To his credit, Helushka finished second - but he was beaten out of sight.

Helushka went on to win on Sunday.

Golden Kid went on to put together a race-to-race double - that last one being a fighting heads-up-heads-down win over Taro San.

Golden Kid goes for a hat-trick on Friday night - and I wouldn't bet against it happening.

Prepared for the races by Jason Lim, the four-year-old was produced on the training track yesterday morning looking like a million bucks.

With jockey S John doing the navigating over the short and sharp 600m, Golden Kid zipped over the trip in an impressive 38.7sec.

Well bred, by Per Incanto, Golden Kid could be one of the young ones to keep an eye on in the new season.

To date, he has been a picture of consistency, having made the board in all of his four starts before that winning double.

Over the 1,200m in Class 4 on Friday, he could be hard to beat.

Come Sunday - which is the last day of the current racing season - have something riding on money-spinner Bold Thruster and the up-and-coming Sierra Conqueror.

True to his training regimen, trainer Michael Clements had Bold Thruster do "the double". First off, Bold Thruster ran the 600m in 42sec.

Then, after a short rest, he was again sent out for another 600m spin and that time he clapped on the pace to run out the sprint in 35sec.

Bold Thruster's last two runs have earned him cheques and, on current form, he is expected to be in the firing line on Sunday.

As for Sierra Conqueror, he produced a 39.3sec gallop yesterday morning which would have impressed those early risers on trackside.

Indeed, it could be suggested that Sierra Conqueror could be up for a repeat of what happened on the penultimate day of the 2018 racing season.

That day, on Dec 7 last year, Sierra Conqueror made his Kranji debut - and what a show he put on.

Ridden by apprentice CS Chin and trained then by KY Young, he led from pillar to post over the flying 1,000m.

It would be his first and only win.

Indeed, he seems to have been working towards a grand finale.

Now with trainer Jerome Tan, Sierra Conqueror's last three runs have produced a second and two third placings - which, I take to be an indication that he is running into a rich vein of form.

So, the question.

Can he do it? Can he go out and do on Dec 8, 2019 what he did on Dec 7, 2018?

Go bet on it.