Could be Tromso's day

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(13) LOVE ON TIME made a good debut when running on second behind Highveld raider Elmo. His form looks strong enough to win this.

(12) BRISTOLBEAUFIGHTER was not far off on debut and he should come on nicely.

(14) ROMANEE CONTI will know more about it now after a "learning experience" debut and could make big improvement.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(15) JULIET TANGO misbehaved at the start, lost ground but still finished a creditable fourth on debut. She could win this one.

(7) ANCIENT EPIC showed promise on debut, only tiring late to finish third. She is bred for this distance.

(16) SCENT OF A WOMAN and (6) ANGELIC FORT both showed potential on debut and need to be watched closely.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) LADY TIPTREE was a bit lost in her run. A much better effort can be expected down the straight and this does look the right race for her.

(10) LADY YUSRA showed good pace before tiring out of it on debut. She could show much more with fitness on her side.

(12) RIDE THE LIGHTNING ran no kind of race on the poly and the run is best forgotten. Watch for others in this difficult race.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) THE GREEN GALLANT carries a lot of positives. He is bred for a bit further but could open his account, given the strength of the field.

(1) ADMIRAL CASTILE has plenty of quality in his pedigree and has secured the best of gates.

(2) DROGARATI seems to reserve his best form for Scottsville and, from a good draw, should get into the firing line.

(8) NAMAQUA DOVE and (6) NO NAME BRAND have also done enough to be among the money-winners.

RACE 5 (1,950M)

(5) RAIN WEAR should finally get it right after running second four times in a row. The longer straight is what should make all the difference.

(1) EMERALD ISLA has the potential to win races but has been hesitant to lead. It could be her day today.

(2) PAPILLION has built up some reasonable form on the poly even though looking better on the turf. She could make it difficult for her rivals.

(7) KOOPA TROOPA has been a bit disappointing but, on her form, she should be right there.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(7) TOP ME UP HOLLY won her maiden in good style but was even more convincing on handicap debut and could complete a hat-trick of wins.

(3) SLIEVANORRA was making good progress behind the former last time out and is now back at her best track. She could prove a big threat, as can (10) RISE who has been knocking hard.

(1) FLYING FIRST CLASS put some disappointing form behind her with a promising win on the Poly. Watch her.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(4) MRS HOTLINE wasn't disgraced in her first try over this marathon distance. She looked dangerous and can go one better.

(1) GREAT AFFAIR is also experimenting and he too seems suited for a test of this nature.

(9) MAJOR RETURN showed hints of form last time and needs to be taken seriously.

(11) DREAM DESTINY should have won another race by now and is a danger to the rest.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) TROMSO has turned into a useful handicapper now that he has matured and should go close on current form. This could be his day.

(5) BLUE PLANET had a wide draw when not far behind the former and now has a decent gate.

(8) TEICHMAN is versatile but he hasn't been too lucky when it comes to the draw.

(11) SECRET IS OURS and (12) BAYVIEW EXPRESS have decent form as well but have drawn even wider out.

RACE 9 (1,000M)

(8) BLAZE OF SILK is in top form having finished runner-up in his last two. Taking a drop in class, he looks a big runner.

(14) PRINCEKRESH won in good style before a rest and, if in the same mood, could make it tough for the rest.

(5) KINGS ROAD ran a fair race the last time he raced here and won well last time out.

(3) VALIENTE is super quick. He will be racing fresh.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

(4) HAIL COLUMBIA turned in a fair effort in his comeback event. He should strip a lot fitter and could be ready for business.

(1) MASHARI doesn't know how to run a bad race and has drawn ideally.

(7) GO MAN GO won convincingly when given a quiet ride and it could be the way to go with him.

(10) WAYWOOD carries a light weight and needs to be included.