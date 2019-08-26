'The Count' does the Merlion roar

Countofmontecristo (No. 2) fending off stablemate Bold Thruster in the $400,000 Group 2 Merlion Trophy over the Polytrack 1,200m in Race 8 at Kranji yesterday. The middle leg of trainer Michael Clements’ hat-trick, he paid $40 for a win.

A change of mind brought a big welcome of luck for Countofmontecristo at Kranji yesterday afternoon.

The Michael Clements-trained seven-time winner - including three in Group races - recently got out of quarantine from his aborted Australian competition trip. He ended up capturing the $400,000 Group 2 Merlion Trophy over 1,200m on the Polytrack in a cracker.

Stablemate Bold Thruster nearly ruined The Count's party with a desperate lunge but only to come up a short head short, giving Clements a 1-2 finish.

It was a deserving victory for Countofmontecristo, a classy and consistent but luckless performer, whose last success was 714 days back in the Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over 1,400m on Sept 10, 2017.

Among his many Group placings was a close second to Polytrack specialist Distinctive Darci in last year's Merlion Trophy. Distinctive Darci ran eighth of 12 runners yesterday.

A notable trivia was Countofmontecristo's association with jockeys - Daniel Moor was the 12th rider to partner the horse in 23 starts.

"I chased the ride as soon as I found out he was staying in Singapore," said the Australian jockey,who was inspired by The Count's two seconds behind 2016 Horse of the Year Debt Collector, before his last-start fifth behind Hong Kong's Southern Legend in the $1.5 million Group 1 Kranji Mile in May.

"I've got a great deal of respect for Debt Collector. He's the best horse we've seen here in 10 years. This bloke always bumped into him, so he's the second-best horse here.

"Look, he had to overcome a bit of interference. Nowyousee sort of got onto him a bit. Once we got the run, I was quite confiddent he would hit the line. He was good."

War Affair, the 2014 Horse of the Year who was at his first Polytrack race and was wearing blinkers, was slow to begin.

Nowyousee led briefly before Bold Thruster took over with a slim lead. Zac Kasa moved up from his rail position to level up at the 700m mark.

Nowyousee was next on the outside, followed by Blizzard, Sacred Rebel, Countofmontecristo wide and Distinctive Darci on the fence.

Bold Thruster was first for home, flanked by Zac Kasa and Countofmontecristo, who revved up on the outside.

Bold Thruster and Countofmontecristo detached themselves from the field in the final 350m to sort out the finish. Countofmontecristo poked ahead but Bold Thruster rallied back under Singapore Derby-winning jockey Joseph Azzopardi.

In a touch-and-go finish, Countofmontecristo held on by a short head and clocked a class record of 1min 10.49sec.

Clements said there was an option to race Countofmontecristo overseas, but it was a great decision by the owner to drop the idea at the last minute.

"Look, I've always felt he was a class horse in today's race. but going into a Group 2 sprint on the Polytrack always has some question marks," said the Zimbabwean-born trainer.

"To come back from 1,600m and freshen up for this distance was a great effort from him.

"Of course, it was a great effort from the second horse. The race could have gone either way. I think the second horse matched up well, coming up to level weights in open company and on this surface. So I am pleased with both horses."