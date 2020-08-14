‘The Count’ favourite in $1m Kranji Mile

With his 115 rating, 10-time winner Countofmontecristo not only gets pride of place in Sunday's $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile over 1,600m, but will also likely start as the hot favourite in the race that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Michael Clements-trained multiple-Group winner heads a capacity field of 16 and will jump from Gate 9, assuming that two of the three emergency acceptors drawn inside of him do not get to start.

Sunday's feature, initially an International Group 3 invitation event, is now restricted to local contenders because of the coronavirus situation. It will be run behind closed doors.

Countofmontecristo is getting into the race fresh from his last-start victory in a Class 1 race over the Polytrack 1,200m with new regular partner Louis-Philippe Beuzelin astride.

He deserves to be the outright favourite on form and rating.

Looking forward to Kranji Mile Day will be top local jockey Benny Woodworth.

Not only has the Malaysian a chance in the big race on the Ricardo Le Grange-trained King Louis, but he is also a busy man with a big book of good rides.

He has been nominated on 12 of the 14 races and I have picked four of his mounts as my first choices, including my best bet Lim's Spin in Race 10.

Most of his other mounts are my second and third picks.

I reckon he should have a good afternoon.

Lim's Spin was an impressive last-start winner on March 20 and has been burning up the training track.

The Stephen Gray-trained four-year-old chestnut gelding finished second in both trials for his comeback. He could have won them. After his winning gallop on Tuesday morning with Woodworth astride, he became my top bet.