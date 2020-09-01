'The Count' moves to Walker

Top-rated star Countofmontecristo has been transferred from trainer Michael Clements to trainer Mark Walker.

The Joe Giovanni Singh-owned seven-year-old by Echoes Of Heaven joined the three-time champion's yards last Friday morning.

"The Count", as he is called, was a beaten favourite at his last start in the $1 million Group 1 Kranji Mile on Aug 16.

Ridden by Clements' No. 1 jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, the second highest rated galloper after Aramco (118 points to 115) was trapped wide and finished a gallant third to Aramaayo and Top Knight.

Beuzelin admitted it wasn't one of his best rides.

Under Clements' care, "The Count" won 10 races from 31 starts, including five at Group level (three Group 2s and two Group 3s).

He was unable to break the Group 1 hoodoo, placing in a few. He raked in about $2.1 million in prizemoney.

As many as 15 jockeys have ridden the horse, with Glen Boss striking the best partnership early doors on five wins.

They include a four-in-a-row during his champion three-year-old season in 2017.

Countofmontecristo is the last Singh-owned horse to leave Clements. Previous horses to have moved earlier were Yabadabadoo, Gingerella and Eye Guy, among others.