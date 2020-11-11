The ‘Count’ says goodbye to Singapore

The champ has done enough. He will now take a well-deserved break in Australia.

So said Joe Giovanni Singh when he made it known that his top sprinter-miler, Countofmontecristo, had run his last race in Singapore.

The decision came in the wake of the "Count's" unplaced run in the recent Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

According to Singh, his 10-time winner and $2.13 million stakes earner will have a rest before resuming training with the view of doing his racing in Dubai next year.

This is not the first time overseas plans have been made for the "Count".

Last year in June, he was all set to pursue his racing career in Australia due to limited opportunities in Singapore. But he stayed put after Singh had a change of heart.

This time, the move looks permanent. Singh believes there is still plenty of racing left in his champion. But that, he said, could be tested elsewhere.

He will be missed - most definitely.