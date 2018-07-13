Countess Cantabria stands out in weak Race 2 field

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) DOMREMY was well beaten last time out but it was by a good filly. She can go close in this line-up.

(2) DONA has some fair form and could contest the finish.

(3)EPISODE ONE was well beaten on debut.

(4) EUROPEAN ROLLER was scratched from her intended run last week and can win if running up to her best form.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) COUNTESS CANTABRIA has found a very weak field and could be hard to oppose if she runs up to her best form. Her last run was pretty good and this course and distance holds no fears for her.

(2) CHINCHILLA ran on nicely on her local debut. She disappointed last start but will probably like going back to the Polytrack. She should be right there at the finish of this race.

RACE 3 (1,300M)

(1) BAYETTO has tended to lack a strong finish but will certainly run better than he did last week.

(2) CHANONE'S THEORY looked a much-improved sort last time out when third and can do even better this time.

(3) ALL NIGHT LONG is a long time struggling maiden but he does have a winning chance.

(4) DANCING RUGA continues to hold his form and should fight out the finish.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(1) FARAWAY ISLAND was not disgraced on his local debut and does have a winning chance.

(2) SHINE LIKE A STAR is clearly capable of better and so too for that matter is his stable companion (5) JUST TOO EARLY.

(3) FIGARO and (6) LITTLE MO have been in good form recently and must be considered.

(4) THE CAT and (7) SCRIBO are capable of winning.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(1) ROCKSETTE is well-suited to this shorter distance and must be included in all bets.

(2) SPRING IN SEATTLE may have just needed her local debut and must be considered.

(3) GRIZABELL is better than her last run would suggest.

(4) LOVE DOVE is better than her last run and can bounce back and run well in this race.

(11) MERITOCRACY and (12) ZAIDA are suited to the track and trip.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(1) PRINCE OF ORANGE is not the most reliable but is not out of it on his best form.

(2) BREAKFAST CLUB likes the Polytrack and should fight out the finish again.

(5) DAWNBREAKER has done really well for trainer Gavin Smith and deserves another win. He should prove hard to beat.

(7) PACIFIC SPIRIT finds it hard to win but could finish in the money.

(8) VALENTINIK could go close.

RACE 7 (2,200M)

(1) QUID RIDES sometimes has a complete hatred for running on the turf, so his last run can probably be ignored. He does like the Polytrack and can win a race like this.

(2) ROSLYN CHAPEL is holding form but will need to do a bit more to win.

(3) CAPTAN'S VISTA ran on well last time out and could earn some money.

(4) MULTI GOLD and (5) BELONJE are better than their last runs suggest and can win.