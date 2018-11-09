Country Rock is the one they have to beat in the last race

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) KING OF PROMISE ran an much improved race on the Polytrack last time out but will need to do it on the turf this time.

(4) ST PATRICK'S FLAME could pop up in the places.

(6) COAL is holding his form and should fight out the finish once again.

(8) LLOYD GEORGE makes his debut but do not be surprised if it is a winning one.

(11) ZABIVAKA also can be respected on his debut.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(6) BEAUTIFUL BEAT may have just needed her local debut and could improve.

(7) MALINDA was not disgraced when runner-up last time out and could finish in the money.

(8) DESTINY'S CHILD was only run out of it very late and deserves respect.

(10) BELLE HILL is improving and might place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) AFRIKABURN returns from a short break but is clearly not out of it.

(2) STORMY ECLIPSE is versatile distance-wise and one can rely on him to be finishing best of all over this distance.

(3) GO DIRECT returns from a lengthy break and could need this run.

(4) KIMBERLEY STAR disappointed on the Polytrack last time but is likely do better.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) KATIA returns to the turf and could do better this time.

(2) THREE TIMES A LADY is holding form very nicely and does deserve a second win.

(3) INGABANGABONGA disappointed on the Polytrack last time out but could do better back on the turf.

(5) HONEY'S LEGACY is unreliable but might place. Can be tossed into the mix for those exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CARLITA was disappointing last time out when only managing a modest fourth place. Clearly this decent filly is capable of better and could bounce back to winning form.

(2) KLEVER KATHY fought off some fair fillies last time out to win well and is course and distance suited.

(3) FAIRYINTHEMIST is improving but this is a tougher task.

(4) MARCH MUSIC was gallant in defeat last time out.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) FLIGHT CAPTAIN is distance suited and could play a major role.

(2) SEATTLE FLAME is battling to regain his best form but is not out of it.

(3) KIFTSGATE and (4) ZEVENASTIC both have winning chances. They look like good candidates for the novelty bets.

(5) SACRED ORATION is improving again and deserves respect in this company.

(6) AMAZON KING can finish among the top four.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) COUNTRY ROCK was not at all disgraced when just in need of his local debut. Fitter now and back on the he should be the one they all have to beat.

(2) FORT WINTER ran well when fourth last time out and does have a winning chance if repeating that level of form.

(3) CAPTAIN PARKER is clearly capable of much better than his comeback run and vast improvement is expected this time.