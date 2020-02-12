Course and distance look ideal for Racing Luck

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 AMAZING is winless across 21 starts. He's steadily shown improvement for new trainer Benno Yung this term, which has also been aided by his drop to Class 4. He gets the services of Zac Purton for this and, with even luck, he's going to take beating.

10 WOOD ON FIRE has shown glimpses of ability across his short five-start career. He makes his Happy Valley debut which is always difficult but from the inside gate, he should get the gun run.

6 THIS IS CHARISMA put in a career-best performance two starts ago and a repeat of that effort here will see him measure up.

2 NOBLE DESIRE can figure in the finish after a sound performance last start.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

11 EVERYONE'S ELITE is looking to snap a run of three runner-up efforts. Although he's struggling to get his nose in front, he's racing in career-best form.

8 VITAL SPRING won first-up this term. He's since been racing well since his jump back into Class 4 and another bold run is expected.

2 CHARITY WINGS rarely runs a bad race. The in-form Grant van Niekerk takes the reins.

3 STARLIT KNIGHT is next best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 TAKINGUFURTHER is a previous C & D winner. He's mixed his form this term, but his best can measure up here. With familiar ally Keith Yeung taking the reins, he should be in with a chance.

5 COMPASSION STAR is looking for back-to-back wins. Zac Purton takes over, which is a solid push and, from the inside draw, he can win this.

4 CALIFORNIA RAD has placed in his last three starts. He's nearing a breakthrough win and, if he finds the front early, he's going to give them something to run down.

8 FOCUS is the next best and will run well.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

10 GALA NIGHT turned his form around to snatch third last start. He'll roll forward for Grant van Niekerk to give them something to run down.

5 FULL POWER ran a blinder last time out to finish third over 1,650m at the Valley. He'll handle the step up in trip and, from the inside, he'll find himself in the finish.

2 LONDON HALL mixes his form but is racing well. This is a suitable race for him, with the only concern being whether he can handle Happy Valley at his first attempt.

8 DIONYSUS COLLIN is unlucky not have won a race this season. He'll be thereabouts.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

3 STRONGER has had three starts in Hong Kong after arriving from Australia, where he was a G3 winner as a two-year-old. He's adapted to Hong Kong and it's a good push to see Zac Purton in the plate for the first time.

4 HONG KONG WIN is looking for his third consecutive success. He's in tip-top form and he's drawn to get all the favours under Alexis Badel.

10 QUADRUPLE DOUBLE is a three-time winner already this term. He can build on this figure, with his second run at Happy Valley.

1 CUE THE MUSIC is better than his last start failure suggests. He can bounce back to form.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

6 BIG BANG BONG flashed home last time out to finish second. He'll need a race run to suit but, as a two-time C & D winner, he rates as a leading player.

10 HEAVENLY THOUGHT is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. He's been racing well and it's only a matter of time before he goes on with things. Joao Moreira in the saddle is a plus.

9 ZHAN JIANG ROCKS is a winner already this term. He rarely runs a bad race and this contest is well within his reach.

4 SURREALISM gets the services of Zac Purton in his bid to land a first Hong Kong win. He'll go close once again.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

8 RACING LUCK is a two-time C & D winner. He's racing well this season albeit without a win. Still, he's nearing that elusive success this term and, from the inside draw, he should be afforded every opportunity.

7 PICKEN has mixed his form this term but his best is up to this level. He's drawn to get the run up on the pace for Alexis Badel and against this field he's capable of a top showing.

9 FARSHAD is still looking for his first Hong Kong win after arriving from Germany, where he was a Listed Stakes winner in France. He's taken his time to acclimatise, but he's shown more than enough to suggest a win is just around the corner.

4 VIGOR FAME gets the services of Zac Purton. He'll roll forward and give himself every chance of making it back-to-back wins.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

3 GREEN REIGN put in a career-best run last time out to finish a narrow second to Hinchinlove over this C & D. He could be value in what is a fairly deep race with a host of chances.

1 CALIFORNIADEEPSHOT scored impressively on debut over this C & D. He's hit the ground running since his arrival in Hong Kong from Australia, where he was unbeaten. He could be difficult to catch.

8 WHAT A LEGEND is looking for his third consecutive win. He's in career-best form and this race appears suitable. One for the novelty bets.

4 BEAUTY SPARK gets the services of Zac Purton. He's drawn well and the booking of the three-time champion jockey warrants respect.

