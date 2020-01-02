Court Lady Of Steel

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) DUE DILIGENCE beat (2) BELIEVE IN DREAMS and (4) ENTENTE on debut and should confirm.

(10) VARINA looks like a youngster going places.

(2) BELIEVE IN DREAMS looms as a danger.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) DUBAWI PRINCESS should improve on a fair debut. She has the form to win this race.

(2) FIRE AND ICE, (4) PROMISE TO DREAM and (9) TOP DRAWER are looking to improve.

(3) MASTER OF DISGUISE, (5) SACCHARO and (10) TSITSIKAMMA GIRL are talented newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(12) DUAL AT DAWN ran a good second on debut and should give a good account of himself.

(6) FRIENDS FOREVER wasn't far behind in both starts after a rest but (5) ROOIPOORT could have his measure on their recent meeting.

(7) PSYCHO KING improved in blinkers last time.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(12) IVALO'S PRINCE finished strongly on debut for a head second. He should know more about it now.

(11) ENRIQUE races as a gelding now after a rest and any improvement should see him fight it out.

(9) CURIOUS is improving and could get into the money.

(2) SEMPER FI, (3) GLADSTONE and (16) ZIG ZAG could make the frame.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(11) NEBRAAS attracted money on debut but was not disgraced and should relish the extra trip.

(4) TREND MASTER has been knocking on the door and deserves a victory.

(12) STORM COMMANDER will appreciate the extra distance.

(5) WHARRA WHARRA is running well and could feature.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(14) FLY NORTH should be in the money if covered early on. This is a race where any horse could win.

(8) SERENDIPITY did better last time out and could go into the calculations.

(6) SUPREME WIN appeared one-paced last time out and will enjoy the extra distance.

(2) CHARMZ LUCK has been doing better and will be catching late.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(4) LADY OF STEEL was backed when winning on debut and could double-up. She is in rattling form.

(1) ANNE BOLEYN won on the second time of asking and looms as a big threat to Lady Of Steel.

(5) MALTEZA should challenge if covered till late. She finished just behind (8) TIGERMIL before but could have her revenge.

(2) FLORENCE and (12) CLAREMORRIS are in form.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(8) SEEMYVISION ran a shocker in the soft but showed true potential subsequently. There shouldn't be much to choose between (4) RING OF FIRE and stablemates (1) LAND OF THE BRAVE and (2) LOOK TO THE SKY on their last meeting.

(3) ARISTACHUS shouldn't be far off them on collateral form.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(9) SAMMI MOOSA, (6) EVENING BELL, (4) MOROCCAN FLAME and (3) PRETTY BALLERINA have mixed form and any one could emerge superior on the day.

(7) JIVE EXPRESS and (10) ALWAYS RED are running close up and could take honours.