Cousin Liz classy enough to win again

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(3) AKWAAN needed his last run and should make a bold bid.

(12) TILMEETH wasn't disgraced on debut and the blinkers are off.

(9) AFRICAN DARTER got tired after a rest and will be a lot fitter.

Look for improvement from (5) DUKE Of ABERCORN.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(2) WATCH ME NOW has solid sprint form and could be hard to beat if on her A-game.

(3) BAD HABIT outran her odds when returning from a break to finish ahead of (4) CYBER BLOSSOM. Both are capable of posing a threat if building on those efforts.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(14) LUCKY SHAMROCK was a distant second on debut. She will come on heaps from a decent draw.

(5) GUADELOUPE has a wide draw to overcome which could prove costly.

(9) STRAIT WORDS will enjoy the extra distance.

(1) MIDNIGHT TOP will try lead from the jump.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(13) WHAT A FLIRT will not be a maiden for much longer and will be in the thick of things again. She was ahead of well-related (2) ROCAMADOUR and (4) WHITE LACE last time out and should confirm.

(11) RATTLE MOUSE and (12) SPRINGISINTHEAIR should be involved.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(7) CORVETTE CAPTAIN did well on debut and will relish the extra distance.

(1) RIVER JORDAN needed his first run. Should be at the finish.

(3) FLYCATCHER is on the up and shouldn't be far back.

(11) TAHITIAN ORANA is improving. The extra trip suits.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL will be better for the run after her comeback in a feature.

(2) MIYABI GOLD and (4) DYNASTY'S BLOSSOM haven't been racing since Gold Cup Day but are capable of running well.

(5) PRINCESS IRENE finished behind (7) SNAPSCAN recently but may turn the tables on these terms

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) SAINTS ALIVE should be right there if relaxed in front.

(3) AURELIA COTTA has come well and can double up.

(7) ROCKIN RUSSIAN cannot be ignored.

(8) EIGHTFOLDS LASS is honest. Respect.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) GOLDEN TRACTOR won a stronger contest on debut and should see him follow up.

(1) SKIDOO finished 3.55 lengths behind but should pose more of a threat on these terms.

(4) HARDFALLINGRAIN blew his chances at the start last time out and could get in on the action if away on terms.

(5) CAPE OF STORMS may improve to get a look-in.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

(1) YOUCANTHURRYLOVE failed narrowly to complete a hat-trick recently but could resume winning ways.

(13) HAWTHORN impressed when winning second-up and the little extra trip will suit.

(7) TOP RANK wasn't disgraced on his comeback run and must be considered.

(11) JACKMAN disappointed on debut and should do better.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) COUSIN LIZ enjoyed an undefeated juvenile year. She'll be using this as a pipe-opener ahead of a much-anticipated three-year-old campaign. Although she is not fully tuned, could be classy enough to preserve her unblemished record.

(2) HILDEGARDE is a formidable force with blinkers on and is likely to pose the biggest threat.

RACE 11 (1,800M)

(4) APACHE TOO needed his last run and could chalk up a fourth victory.

(6) SKIMINAC is in form and the combo could complete a hat-trick.

(2) OWLINTHETREE has ability.

(5) JAMRA has money claims.

RACE 12 (1,600M)

(1) AFRICAN WARRIOR caught the eye on his comeback in a Grade 2 feature behind none other than One World. He will be hard to hold out in this Guineas trial.

(6) SEVENTH a strong second string for the stable.

(2) VIVA RIO, (3) MACTHIEF, (4) SNOW REPORT and (5) CANE LIME 'N SODA can get a look-in.

RACE 13 (1,000M)

(3) KING OF THE DELTA is holding form and should give another honest performance.

(4) TOKOLOSH is speedy and could grab a winning lead.

(7) BOATSWAIN could easily win this if ready after a break.

(6) BRIDGE OF SPIES, (2) CERTIFIABLE and (10) ROYAL CAVALIER can place.