Cove Fort looks hard to beat with improvement

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) QUEEN NITOCRIS makes her local debut. If fit, she could win. The distance, however, does appear too short for her.

(2) COASTAL STORM ran better last time out but that was on the Polytrack and she does appear better on that surface.

(4) HALLO ROSIE has some fair recent form and could contest the finish again.

(5) HEART STONE is better than her last run and can go close to winning.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(4) COVE FORT showed promise when supported on her debut. With improvement, she should be hard to beat.

(6) PARAHELIO ALLEY was not disgraced on debut and does have a winning chance this time.

(1) ANDREA is battling to win but could earn some money.

(2) BOLD LINNGARI showed good improvement in her second start and should fight out the finish.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) SUZIE MAYWEATHER disappointed last week but she was trying blinkers that day and, hopefully, those have been discarded with. She ran well over this course and distance in her previous start.

(2) ELUSIVE GREEN and (3) WINTER ORCHID could finish in the money.

(5) GINGER ROCK is better than her last run would suggest and could pop up in the places.

(6) IN THE SKY can win.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) BENEVOLENCE was a bit unlucky last time out and could improve.

(2) CONQUERING KING is battling to win but continues to hold his form and one of these days he may well crack a win.

(4) PRINCE IN ACTION showed improvement last time out but needs to do more to win.

(5) GUTHRIE could improve and must be respected.

(6) SILVARI should contest the finish.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) SILVERY HEIGHTS was full of running on her local debut and could follow up despite tackling a stronger field.

(3) DALLEY is distance-suited and could finish in the money.

(4) VICTORY MARCH just got up last time out and this is a stronger race.

(7) ONE DESTINY is improving and does have a winning chance.

(8) AWAKENING showed good improvement when unlucky last time out and can place.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(5) LEADMAN is in good heart and has a winning chance.

(7) SUNDAY FALLS has been doing well recently and must be respected.

(10) MARGOT FONTEYN is looking for a hat-trick.

(3) FAKE NEWS could be the surprise package returning to the turf.

(4) EXCKUSIVITY returns to the turf and could improve.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) RAVEN GIRL returns from a break but does have a winning chance.

(2) WIDOW'S LAMP could be returning to her best form.

(3) MADAME SPEAKER is a class filly but is returning from a lengthy break.

(5) DELIA'S DELIGHT has done her yard proud so far and deserves respect again.

(6) RED GINGER could cause an upset with Richard Fourie aboard.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(2) LE GRAND ROUGE has not won for some time now but can win a race like this if he behaves at the start.

(4) ELLE VA returns from a short break but does have a winning chance.

(7) STOPTHINKINGOFME is consistent. A winning hope.

(10) DI ME can go close again.

(5) FORT WINTER is a place chance.