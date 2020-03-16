Covid-19 claims KL meetings

Last weekend's Kuala Lumpur race meetings were abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Selangor Turf Club said in its website that, in line with the directive from the government to cancel all mass gatherings due to Covid-19, it has "decided to cancel its race meetings on Saturday and Sunday".

The turf club at Sungei Besi was closed on both days.

There were 11 races each scheduled on Saturday and yesterday.

The RM200,000 (S$65,800) Malaysian Group 1 Tunku Gold Cup over 1,200m was slotted as Race 6 yesterday.

The sprint feature was headed by three former Kranji-based gallopers - Grand Cross, Affleck and Tannhauser.

On its website, Singapore Pools said all bets on the Selangor race meetings would be refunded.

It was announced on Friday evening that the Malaysian government had decided to suspend all mass gatherings until April 30.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that in his national address, following a jump of the Covid-19 cases in the country.