Covid-19 measures: Moonbeam Vase, Rocket Man Sprint cancelled

The Singapore Turf Club (STC) has cancelled this year's Moonbeam Vase and Rocket Man Sprint, in the light of the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures.

Both $175,000 Group 3 features - over 1,600m and 1,200m respectively - were to have taken place last Friday and Saturday.

Earlier, the STC also cancelled the $175,000 Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes over 1,200m, which was slated for April 18.

The $1.5 million International Group 3 Kranji Mile (1,600m), $1 million Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) and $800,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) have been postponed.

The Kranji Mile and Lion City Cup were scheduled for May 23, while the Derby was supposed to be held on April 18.

Said the STC: "The safety and well-being of our visitors and the horse racing community remains the club's top priority as we take precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus."

Previously called the Singapore Four-Year-Old Mile from 2007 to 2009, it was renamed the Moonbeam Vase in 2010 and the race was won by the Sam Chua-trained Super Gold.

Elite Excalibur won last year to give trainer Cliff Brown his 500th winner since he relocated to Singapore in 2008.

The Rocket Man Sprint also started under a different name - the Kranji Sprint - in 2000. In 2017, the STC renamed it the Rocket Man Sprint to honour Singapore's most famous equine celebrity.

The race was won by the Stephen Gray-trained dual Lion City Cup winner Lim's Cruiser.

Trainer Shane Baertschiger produced the winners of the last two editions, Aramco and Bold Thruster.