Cream Soda can make it a double

Anton Marcus, the rider of Flame Tree in Race 14.

RACE 1 (1,450M)

(1) MISS VENEZUELA sports blinkers for the first time. It could have good effect.

(2) LHASA STAR is having her peak run. Will give a big fight.

(3) MAKE A PENNY is improving nicely. Should fight out the finish.

(10) MAUBY was not disgraced when unfancied on debut over this track and trip.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(5) THE GYPSY KING has been unlucky not to have won yet. This could be his day.

(4) ROYAL WULFF was not himself on the Poly last start. He could get back on track.

(11) STAGEWORLD found no support on debut, but ran on stoutly for a third.

(6) CONFESSOR comes into the reckoning on his penultimate run.

(12) TAKAGARI attracted money in both starts. If sound, he could produce a big run.

RACE 3 (2,600M)

(1) THE SANDWICH MAN runs for Sherman Brown. He finished close-up over this course and distance last time. Top chance with improvement.

(3) FORT LOVE does his best for Calvin Habib, who is back in the saddle.

(2) FAST DRAW is ridden by Piere Strydom, whose judgment of pace is an advantage.

(6) ROYAL SIEGE could make the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) FIRE FOR SURE has finished on the podium in his three starts. Would not be a maiden for much longer. One to beat.

(2) PACIFIC DUKE has a wide draw. But he is improving and has been gelded.

(10) SILVANO'S TIMER, who is well bred, caught the eye in his only start on the KZN Poly. Could make his presence felt with improvement.

(3) TRACKBUSTER, (11) TAKING SILK and (12) TWIN FLAME have earning potential.

RACE 5 (1450M)

(4) FOREVER MINE and (6) AL MUTHANA, both trained by Mike de Kock, won impressively on debut. But Callan Murray seems to have jumped off Al Muthana for Forever Mine.

(5) WILLOW EXPRESS is capable of improvement.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(11) VENI VIDI VICCI took off late on debut once the penny had dropped. Will go close with natural improvement.

(8) KARIBA HALL has shown promise in both starts, the latest over the course and distance.

(9) LIFE ON MARS is worth a market check on debut with top jockey Anton Marcus up.

(1) NOMORE MR NICEGUY, (3) CHAUELS CAMELOT and likely improver (7) GRAND VISION have claims, too.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(6) PUTINS PROMISE and stablemate (5) CERTIFIABLE are renewing battle. This time, Putins Promise could have his revenge on the 1kg difference for a neck defeat.

(4) POP ICON needed his last run. With 4kg off his back, he could capitalise.

(7) RIVER JORDAN comes off a rest and cannot be left out.

(1) WHORLY WHORLY has a shout on collateral form.

(2) GOLDEN PHEASANT will be at peak fitness.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) FLY TO RIO has finished on the heels of the winners in both starts at this track. Will be a factor.

(2) ROSIE ROAN fits a similar profile. Will be competitive, if building on her last start behind a smart sort.

(6) BLACK SILVER will be wiser to the task after his pleasing debut.

(13) OHWHATANIGHT has finished in the money in both outings at this track. Should offer more stepping up in trip.

(4) AL'S LASS, (7) CRIMSON PRINCESS and newcomer (9) GLITTER IN THE AIR could make their presence felt.

RACE 9 (1,450M)

(3) MALMOOS was heavily backed when winning comprehensively on debut. Can only come on.

(1) MISS ELEGANCE has a bad habit of giving start. If this were the outside track, she would be a strong selection.

(2) TANZANITE QUEEN races in her new surroundings. If the money comes, then respect.

(4) AFTER HOURS won with a bit in hand last time. Could get into the action with further improvement.

(5) ASTRAL PLANE could take home a cheque.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) ARCTIC ICE can shed her maiden tag after finishing second last start.

(3) QAARAAT and (4) WHATA FLIGHT got closest on that occasion. With improvement, they should keep the selection honest.

(7) BOLDLY GO, a newcomer, and (8) GRAND PRINCESS, who is resuming, are worth a market check.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

(4) WINTER STORIES is on the up. He has not secured a good draw, but will have no problem with the track.

(8) SPANISH BOY and (5) BERGERAC will be flashing home late with the expected fast pace.

(1) BATTLEOFTRAFALGAR will have the run of the race and could time it to perfection.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(1) PERFECT STORM was outrun late on her local debut over a shorter trip. Will be fitter. The step-up in trip should suit.

(4) LUNAR TUNES can fight it out after back-to-back seconds in her last two starts, the lastest at this track over 1,800m.

(2) FYNBOS and (5) BIG SUZE are capable at this level. Also warrant respect over this.

(6) POWER GIRL and (3) MISS D'ARAY could take home a minor cheque.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

(1) COPPER MOUNTAIN, after a narrow defeat on debut, reeled off two wins in a row, one over this course and distance. Bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(2) CAMPA eased in the betting on debut but won as he liked. The little extra distance should suit.

(3) BATTLE CREEK has recorded six of seven victories over this trip, but has yet to win on this track.

(4) SILVER MASTER could prove best of his stablemates.

RACE 14 (2,000M)

(1) FLAME TREE has beaten several of these when second in her last two starts. Fresh, she should be the one to beat with top jockey Anton Marcus astride.

(2) ROSALIE RUNS, who is lightly raced, seldom runs a bad race. She is distance-suited and fit.

(3) REWRITE THE STARS and (4) CATCHAFALLING-STAR are better than their disappointing last-start displays suggested. On their best form, they will make their presence felt.

RACE 15 (1,000M)

(9) CREAM SODA flashed home to win on debut. She is looking for further ground but could double-up.

(1) GREENS makes her track debut but the draw is a concern.

(2) ROYAL LILY, who is also drawn poorly, will be catching up late.

(4) THE FIFTH WAVE is rarely far behind.

(10) WINTERS POWER comes off a maiden win, but could go in again.

RACE 16 (1,400M)

(1) RUSSIAN ROCK and (5) TARANTINO enjoyed promising two-year-old careers. Both have a bright future, so could be worth following from the outset of their 3YO campaigns.

(6) MIDNIGHT BADGER has run well at this level since shedding his maiden tag. He gets the blinkers now. He also gets 4kg off the back and an inside draw.

(2) MYHOPESANDDREAMS and (7) ANECDOTE are capable and have earning potential.

(8) REAL GONE KID is a well-bred, last-start winner.