Crome Yellow is gold

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(4) LASATA has stable jockey MJ Byleveld but a narrow preference would be for (5) PATH OF CHOICE, who has met good sorts in all three starts.

(6) SAVVY stayed on at Durbanville on debut, and the extra should suit. Respect.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) CYBER BLOSSOM has met a few good juvenile fillies, and stands out on form. But caution is usually advisable in these workriders events and exotic bets should offer value, and stable mate (1) CONTESSA'S GLANCE could give cheek if ready after five months off.

(2) ANINA has a good rider, and form to be competitive.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(10) THE LAST SUPPER has solid form, and meets a moderate bunch. Could be the one to beat.

(8) CAPE OF STORMS should improve on a fair debut, and needs to be respected.

(1) OUTOFTHEORDINARY made big improvement last time and will go close if repeating.

(6) GOLDEN TIPPY and (7) KHOPESH won't have to be stars to feature here.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) LIBRA has solid form, but Fourie plumps for class act (1) DYNAMIC DIANA, who has met far stronger.

(2) RED GINGER completes a strong Snaith trio.

(3) INTOTHELIMELIGHT won her only try this trip, and put up a fair sprint after a rest.

(5) LOVE SUPREME and (6) MIDNIGHT MOONLIGHT can't be ruled out in a competitive line-up.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(2) MARY MOON would be narrow first choice, as she has been running on and has scope. Stablemate (3) JE NE SAIS QUOI is overdue to win though, and a major danger.

(1) SILVERY HEIGHTS, who has gone close in her last two.

(4) OVER THE WAY comes off successive seconds, but is poorly drawn.

(9) SILVER BEAUTY and (14) DAY TRIP look capable of upsetting.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(1) CROME YELLOW is improving rapidly, and really should have completed the hat-trick last time. Has won twice with De Melo up, and is a confident choice despite top weight.

(8) MIDDLE WOOD was an easy and overdue maiden winner, and can be competitive.

(5) DESTIN impressed first time out the maidens, and is another to consider.

(6) DHARMA and (4) VFORVICTORY have solid form.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(7) BIG SUZE looks like the type who will keep improving, and has each way prospects.

(2) SECRET DEPTHS, (3) TRANSYLVANIA, and (4) PRINCIPESSA chief will threaten him in an open race where almost all have some type of squeak.

RACE 8 (1,500M)

(2) KALAHARI NINJA is consistent, and from the one draw it could well be his day in a thin race form wise.

(3) SPECTRA FORCE needed his latest, and should be thereabouts, while (5) ROCKIN' RINGO stayed on well last week, and can surprise.

(1) ROCHESTER can threaten.

(4) JOHNNY BLACK now tries ground, and will go close if staying.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(4) PRINCE ORACY usually finishes well, and will get it right some day soon.

(5) JEPHTHAH has a fair shout on his fast finishing latest.

(6) TROJAN WINTER only won a workriders affair, but should be respected with Fourie up.

(11) PARA HANDY is best this course and distance, and could upset.

(1) SAVEA and (2) RIVER THAMES are others to consider.