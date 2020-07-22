Crome Yellow looks good as gold

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(8) HOEDSPRUIT will be wiser to the task after finishing a clear second behind an exciting debut winner on his introduction.

(5) FIREALLEY and (4) DESERT ILLUSION both have the form to pose a threat but must negotiate wide starting berths to be competitive. Do not discard.

(9) INNERSPACE is another done no favours by a deep draw but is also capable of staking a claim after a pleasing debut.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(13) STUCK ON YOU is a model of consistency and has run well in defeat in races stronger than this. She will be competitive but will need luck in running.

(10) OSCAR'S WINNER caught the eye on debut and, with expected improvement, could pose a threat, despite her wide starting berth.

(6) GAYLEACTIC STAR has solid form credentials but is also unfavourably drawn.

(3) CHILE JAM, (5) ELAMORE, (11) RESPECTABLE MISS and (12) RIMINI are newcomers who must be respected.

RACE 3 ( 1,400M)

(1) TURN IT UP HARVEY has been threatening to leave the maiden ranks and wouldn't be winning out of turn after a few near misses. This is an interesting Maiden.

(4) POLICY TARGET held that form but should get closer from a better gate and with that intro under his belt.

(10) NORTHERN SONG and (12) PAPER TRAIL are closely matched so warrant respect. The former has it all to do from the deepest draw.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) CROME YELLOW is versatile, though probably better over further. He has nothing to prove at this level, so even over this trip should acquit himself competitively racing fresh after a break. Can be backed to win.

(4) KENNY TRIX and (5) MERAKI are capable sorts but need to bounce back from disappointing recent efforts to stake a claim. Can be tossed into the trifectas.

(3) LOVE HAPPENS and (6) HURRICANE HARRY are serious contenders.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(3) MYHOPESANDDREAMS won after his gelding and wasn't disgraced in better races than this on handicap debut, stayed on well. Improvement likely this trip. Can support.

(4) TILLIEANGUS and (10) ANDERSON lost form but have scope, so could improve to feature.

(5) DESTIN is consistent and ran well in good race on comeback. Fitter now, has claims.

(8) RONALDO could get closer.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(4) VODKA LIME is a consistent hard knocker and will surely give his followers another honest, competitive show. Can be backed to win this.

(3) CAPTAIN'S DARLING is proven in this grade and looks likeliest to trouble Vodka Lime the most.

(5) MY WICKED WAYS had maintained consistency before modest comeback runs. Will be much improved and must be respected.

(7) SPIRIT FESTIVAL last-start winner beating some of these, flew to snatch victory in similar contest under 4kg claimer (retained). There are more who could show up in what looks like a difficult race. Proceed with caution.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(3) BAD HABIT has a few lengths to improve on his last-start form. That said, he is still likely to be a huge factor in this. To his advantage, he has a super draw and that is a huge plus.

(1) MON CHERIE was last seen four months ago, will appreciate return to the course and distance of her only win. Must prove fitness and overcome wide draw but isn't incapable of playing a role.

(2) ON CAPTAIN'S SIDE is stationed even wider but in good form. Fitter and likely to come on from pleasing comeback run behind Spirit Festival who runs in Race 6.

(5) AYE AYE, (7) QUEEN'S CLUB and (4) VELVET DAWN have all been consistent and will surely be in the mix.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) CARIBBEAN SUNSET does not know how to run bad race. Has solid form, racing fit and well drawn. He's a big player and could be coupled with Gimme Gimme Gimme for a quinella bet.

(1) GIMME GIMME GIMME was not beaten far on comeback. Stayed on from an inside draw. Has scope for improvement. However, the draw won't do him any favours and will have to work hard for the money.

(5) OUR PRIZED JEWEL returning from rest but highly regarded. Won on debut and ran well in similar contest in his only subsequent start. Open to any amount of improvement and is one for your shortlist.

(6) CHILLY WINTER didn't shape on Poly last time but consistent before that.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(3) ENCHANTED CREEK showed vast improvement in second start over the 1,200m trip. Returns from a rest and we can expect a big showing.

(1) REEF KNOT and (2) RYANAIR are consistent maidens who are likely to give competitive accounts again. The latter makes more appeal - having the inside gate and a 4kg claimer in the saddle.

(4) SAKURA TRICK also open to improvement going on this trip after two pleasing sprints.

(7) DAZZLING SUN backed on debut, ran accordingly to finish second. Is now wiser to the task and can go one better.