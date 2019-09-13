Crown Guardian looks racing fit

RACE 1 (1,160M)

Watch the many first-timers, especially (14) TROPIC SUN, (13) SERENITY, (6) CHRISTMAS FLOWER and (10) PEACEONTHEROCKS.

(15) VARNICA drifted in the betting on debut but performed well to run second. Respect.

RACE 2 (1,160M)

Watch (9) ILLUSION, (13) SHADOW CREEK and (14) WESTLIFE.

Of those that have raced, (16) NORDIC QUEEN, (2) INSIDE POLITICS, (5) DOUBLE THINK and (6) MARMARA SEA (blinkers on) are looking for some money.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(2) CAPTAIN TURK caught the eye on debut when staying on strongly. He would have come on since and should offer more over this longer trip.

Regally bred stable companions (9) WILD COAST and (6) TALES OF US will also have more to give after pleasing introductions.

(1) STORMIN NORMAN is likely to improve as a gelding.

Watch the betting on newcomer (5) PARKTOWN.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) TUSCAN LIGHT is back over a mile with blinkers on for the first time. He could get it right.

(12) TOBEFAIR will improve with the experience gained.

(4) MAZAVAROO is maturing and could get into the reckoning.

(10) SEA ISLAND attracted some money when downfield on debut but should do a lot better.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

Stablemates (3) CAMP DAVID and (9) TILLIEANGUS showed promise on debut. With improvement, they should run well again. The latter is bred to enjoy the extra trip and appears the stable-elect on riding arrangements.

(1) GOLD MEDAL should have more to offer after being gelded.

Watch the betting on newcomers (2) AUGUST LEAVES, (4) FADE TO BLACK and (7) REGIMENTAL.

RACE 6 (1,160M)

In-form (2) CROWN GUARDIAN is racing fit and could snap up the advantage.

Useful runners (1) GREEN HAZE (now a gelding) and (3) AGAINST THE GRAIN are coming off long breaks. They appear capable fresh up.

(5) GIMMETHENIGHT and (6) CHIEF OF STATE (claims 4kg) are running well.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) OVER THE WAY has a chance but a wide draw does her no favours. So preference is for (3) VELD FLOWER, who makes most appeal of the remainder with experience. She also has an awkward starting gate but will benefit from her rider's claim.

(10) TRANSCEND and (6) GLOAMING are likely improvers, too.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

After a facile debut victory, (5) SCARLET TIGER disappointed in a feature race in KZN. She is back home and could resume winning ways.

(4) RING OF FIRE has ability and could easily beat them.

(2) TRIPOD is speedy and could make the frame.

(1) CAPETOWN AFFAIR is improving on recent form.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Improving (5) DOUBLE THE FUN would have needed his last run after a rest during which he was gelded. He should have more to offer over this trip.

(4) DAI ICHI has shown enough to make his presence felt and is also likely to improve after break and as a gelding.

(1) YOSMA has earning potential but a bigger threat could come from (7) FORBACH.

RACE 10 (1,000M)

(1) LA BELLA MIA is capable but has to concede 8.5kg to useful three-year-old (7) SARAH which could prove costly.

(3) DALAI'S PROMISE is holding form but (4) WINTER WATCH and (6) ULLA should be right there on collateral form.

RACE 11 (2,000M)

(9) VFORVICTORY found only one better when adopting front-running tactics last start. From a plum draw, he could be allowed to dictate.

(10) MELIORA and (5) SNOWY MOUNTAIN are closely matched on that form, and there should be little between them on these terms.

(4) SAINT WEST and (11) MAGIC MARY must also be considered on previous meetings with those rivals.

Others also have claims in this open race.

RACE 12 (1,400M)

(1) INFAMOUS FOX comes off a successful KZN raid and could follow up with a home win.

(7) FLYING WINGER should be at peak fitness and could take up the advantage.

(2) DIVINE ODYSSEY and stablemate (3) DOOSRA could be short of a run but have ability and cannot be discarded.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(4) ZEB is closely matched with (5) AGENT OF FORTUNE but his stablemate makes more appeal on his eye-catching last-start performance after being gelded.

Consistent (3) READY STEADY GO is proven at this level and should be competitive.

Veterans (1) STAR CHESTNUT and (2) CATKIN are capable but may be in need of the run after respective layoffs. The former does run well fresh though.