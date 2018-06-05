Cruz lands trifecta in trophy race

The Golden Age winning the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy easily with jockey Joao Moreira astride at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Trainer Tony Cruz prepared his second feature race trifecta in a week at Sha Tin on Sunday as The Golden Age led home stablemates Beauty Only and Romantic Touch to take the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy Handicap over 1,600m.

At the preceding Sunday, Cruz saddled up Pakistan Star, Exultant and Gold Mount to finish 1-2-3 in the Group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400m.

"What a result for the stable, it's always great to win these big races and we've got some nice horses at the moment," said Cruz.

While The Golden Age didn't carry the same weight of public expectation as his illustrious barnmate Pakistan Star last weekend, it was just as easy a watch for his backers as the chestnut made most under jcokey Joao Moreira.

Leading at comfortable fractions, Moreira opened up the four-year-old at the top of the straight, putting a big margin on his rivals and never looking in doubt.

Beauty Only made ground down the centre from near the tail to grab second, one-and-three-quarter lengths behind The Golden Age, while Romantic Touch stayed on to hold down third, a further three-quarters of a length away.

"Once he found the lead, he was always going to be hard to run down," said Moreira.

"There was one moment early where he hopped a little bit and it took me some time to balance him up. But, once he found his rhythm, he gave me a nice feel."

The Golden Age's victory gave Cruz a second career Group 3 victory. The My Risk gelding, formerly named Kontrastat, won the Prix La Rochette over 1,400m at Saint-Cloud as a two-year-old.

Before Sunday, he had won two Class 2 handicaps at Happy Valley and placed in the Group 3 January Cup over 1,800m and Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m at his first 10 Hong Kong starts.

"I'm very happy with this horse. He's improving all the time," said Cruz.

"He's a miler and he goes on any ground. This was Joao's first ride on the horse and, under a good ride from the front, he showed everyone how good this horse is."

Cruz said that he is likely to press on to the Group 3 Premier Plate Handicap over 1,800m with The Golden Age.

"He is bit of a rising star and he'll make a nice horse next season," he said.

Moreira's victory on The Golden Age was part of a treble for the Brazilian rider, with the champion jockey also scoring aboard Magic Success and Mighty Maverick.