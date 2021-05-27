Crystal Warrior has blinding speed

If Crystal Warrior races as well as he trials, he looks a shoo-in to score a first-up win on his Singapore debut.

The son of I Am Invincible was the star performer at the trials on Tuesday morning, beating his rivals out of sight over the Polytrack 1,000m.

Indeed, one could say he took the term "social distancing" to a different level, when he kept all at bay right from the get-go.

Such was his dominance that his rivals never got a whiff of him.

Ridden by Danny Beasley, Crystal Warrior jumped cleanly from the innermost chute in that five-horse affair. From then, it was game over.

He was six lengths clear of the rest at the 600m mark and he never lost steam.

Indeed, he got even better as the trial progressed.

When, at the top of the straight, Fireworks and Excelling fashioned what looked like a challenge, Crystal Warrior dug in deeper and skipped further away.

All the while, Beasley was like some Mogul emperor being given a sedan-chair ride.

Crystal Warrior did all the work. When the finish line loomed, he was almost seven lengths in front of the hard-ridden Fireworks, the mount of Marc Lerner.

Excelling, at 95 points the highest-rated horse in the trial, finished third for Matthew Kellady.

In fairness though, he was not out to cut into Crystal Warrior's lead. He seemed content to run his own "race" and finished in 61.22sec.

But, on the day, it was all about Crystal Warrior. With 67 rating points, Tuesday's win was the second time he had triumphed in a trial.

He was just as impressive on May 11, when winning his hit-out by 41/2 lengths.

That day saw him clock 60.28sec for the trip.

If you thought that was a good showing, Tuesday's time of 59.75sec was absolutely brilliant.

In Crystal Warrior, trainer Jason Lim has got a lively one in his yard and it should be a treat watching him in action when he goes to the races.

Also impressive at the trials was old warrior High Limit. From trainer Jerome Tan's yard, he was always travelling well within himself when winning in 60.17sec.

Tagging onto the withers of the leader Bad Boy Black, he made his move a furlong out.

Racing widest of the pack, he soon had them covered and he eventually beat Sun Palace by half a length.

Leggenda slipped in unnoticed to take third spot.

High Limit has "been there, done that". He has had 52 starts for four wins and five seconds.

He got his 2021 season going in good fashion, finishing second on Jan 3 and following it up with two third-place outings.

Then, in late February, Louis-Philippe Beuzelin pushed all the right buttons and High Limit streaked home to win over 1,200m.

His subsequent runs were not anything to brag about but, right now, he seems to be back to his "happy" self. It could serve you well to have him down as a horse to follow - even if he is in Class 5.