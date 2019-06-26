CS Chin suspended, Moor fined

Apprentice jockey CS Chin has been suspended for three Singapore race days over his handling of Golden Kid in Race 4 on Friday night.

Chin pleaded guilty to careless riding in that passing the 350m mark, he allowed his mount to shift inwards, when not sufficiently clear of Fairy's Win (B Woodworth), resulting in that horse having to be checked.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea and the degree of interference and carelessness.

Chin was suspended from Saturday until July 5.

He was advised of his right of appeal.

Jockey Daniel Moor earned a $200 fine for failing to ride Shadow Speed out to the end of the race in the fifth event on the same night.

Shadow Speed finished fifth behind the Shane Baertschiger-trained newcomer Wassergeist.