Cue The Music heading for the top

RACE 1 (1,500M)

(11) STAR OF ZEUS was more composed in his second start and, being from an Australian pedigree, should relish the longer trip.

(3) CAESURA should have won his debut and then was green at Greyville on local debut. He has drawn ideally and must rate a big chance in this.

(7) MARCHINGTOGETHER is also improving and met a top class sort last start. The others have a bit to do on form.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

There are a few well-bred newcomers who warrant respect and the betting could provide a guide to their chances on debut.

(2) APOLLO ACE, (4) DRAGON POWER and (6) KISS ME TWICE are of particular interest.

Of those with experience, (5) ELUSIVE KAT and improving (8) PEARLY ROCK should be competitive on current form.

(10) ROCK OF ASIA has finished close-up in recent outings and rates the one to beat.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(4) JAILHOUSE JAZZ is still learning. She won her second start without coming under pressure and could be too strong on her Scottsville debut.

(1) ADORABLE ANALIA has done little wrong and relished the extra ground last time out. She has a wide draw.

(9) RED AL flew up just behind her and is better off at the weights. Could get close.

(8) MAJESTICA, (5) LADY ABIGAIL and (11) SUMMER DAY can improve.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Good maiden.

(1) CYBER LAW has been getting closer recently and should be competitive again.

(2) PHOTOCOPY is becoming costly to follow but will make his presence felt.

(3) HEAD OF THE PACK, (4) PARISIAN GOLD and (12) POTAWATOMI have earning potential.

(11) METROPOLITAN will improve with racing and is bred to be better over this trip.

(5) GRAND SILVANO also should have improved with racing and is bred over the trip, so does look hard to beat from the ace.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) SIR BERNADINI may prefer going the longer trip, especially at this venue. He has scope and this is a good test for him.

(4) ARCHILLES won in good style last time out and may be on the up. This is a sterner test though.

(3) SYLVESTER THE CAT met top-class opposition last time out and was not disgraced. He is back over his best track and trip.

(1) CASHIN gets a claiming apprentice and is capable.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) DUE VOLTE, (2) COUNT ROSBERG and (7) TEUTONIC KNIGHT - all last-start maiden winners - have solid claims. They were rewarded for consistency last time out and, on that form, should be competitive.

(4) KING OF ACES and (5) MELIORA caught the eye last time out and can pose a threat if building on those efforts.

(12) CREAM SODA GREEN won't be far off the action either.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1 ) SERGEANT HARDY is a devastating sort over this trip on his day. Ignore his run at Turffontein and he is best weighted here. After him, it is wide open.

(7) BILLY SILVER is highly regarded and could be up to it at his best track.

(5) MUJALLAD is also talented but has tried different things. Could be his day.

(11) LA FERRARI and (4) ISCA must be considered on form this trip.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

Open.

(2) OVER AGAIN has been holding form at this level and should give another honest account.

(4) OMEGA FORCE is running as if she will be better suited to this trip.

(7) HALL OF FAME made an eye-catching comeback and is entitled to any amount of improvement.

(8) DREAM DANCER beat a subsequent winner last time out and should also have more to offer.

(9) STAR BURST and (10) FAVOLA can improve with blinkers on.

RACE 9 (1,200m)

(4) CELTIC SEA found herself in a pocket and had things go wrong and she must be better than her run behind (14) RONNIE'S CANDY, who was impressive. Blinkers can assist her. The latter will need to weave her way but could be up to it.

(7) INVERROCHE won even though slowly away and looks unexposed.

(3) CANUKEEPITSECRET, (6) GHAALLA, (9) MIGHTY HIGH and (13) PUREST BLISS can improve. There are more with potential.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

Many with chances.

(1) OLYMPIAN, a consistent sort, finished ahead of (8) VINCENTE last time out and should confirm.

(4) POWER GRID and (5) QUICKFIRE were not far behind that day but could struggle to turn the tables on these terms.

(8) VIRTUE ran well on his comeback and may have more to offer.

(10) VIKING VOYAGE and (6) SHALL BE FREE are seldom far off the action, so could also get a look in.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

(5) CUE THE MUSIC confirmed true top-class potential, beating a fair field on his Scottsville debut and is headed for the top.

(16) WILLIAM THE SILENT turned around his 1,000m run with a Grade 2-winning effort in a fast time over this type of trip.

(14) TWIST OF FATE gave away weight when beating talented sorts and is a star himself.

(13) TRACES is one eyed and better than his last try.

RACE 12 (1,200M)

The first of the feature is at the mercy of (5) CALL TO ACCOUNT, who was giving 10kg to the winner when beaten on her return from a lengthy layoff. She is entitled to improve with that run under her belt and can resume winning ways.

(1) CAPTAIN'S FLAME and (8) RINGS AND THINGS have the form to be competitive.

(7) SPENDING SPREE is capable of better than a disappointing last run.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

Great race.

(4) SOMMERLIED is unbeaten in three here and prepped well beating many she meets again.

(9) MAGICAL WONDERLAND is best in at the weights on that last run. She knows the track now and can fight this out.

(2) THE SECRET IS OUT is a past Grade 1 winner and was third last year.

(13) TOO PHAT TO FLY, (3) EXQUISITE TOUCH, (10) NEPTUNE'S RAIN and (11) GREEN PLAINS are in top form. More class acts in it.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(3) RAINBOW BRIDGE was in a class of his own when accounting for most of these in the Winter Guineas and, with natural improvement, should confirm superiority.

(2) DOUBLEMINT, (7) LOVE HAPPENS and (1) ROCKETCOUNTDOWN were in close attendance and should again keep the selection honest.

(5) MORNING CATCH caught the eye on his return and may have more to offer.

RACE 15 (1,200M)

(13) KASIMIR is well in at the weights if judged on his potential. He is top-class material.

(4) PINNACLE PEAK is a classy son of Querrari who was not disgraced over 1,000m last time out. He could dictate on the standside.

(5) ALWAYS IN CHARGE is capable and can upset at the weights.

(14) SNIPER SHOT (in top form), (12) SIR FRENCHIE and (6) BOLD RESPECT can be included in the minor selections.

RACE 16 (1,600M)

(2) FRESNAYE was disappointing last time out but may have needed the run and would have come on since. She is best treated by the conditions and will take a power of beating with Fourie up.

(3) PLATINUM CLASS and (4) MADE IN HOLLYWOOD are above average sorts with useful form, and can pose a threat on these terms.

(6) INTOTHELIMLIGHT, (7) LOVE SUPREME and (1) MERYSAGOS are not without chances.

RACE 17 (1,400M)

(1) WAYWOOD ran a fair race over the sprint trip last time out. It should prove a perfect prep over the more suitable 1,400m and his stable is in good form.

(6) BLING SWING went a bit far last time out and should relish this shorter trip. Blinkers may bring out his best.

(4) HAYLOR impressed and, with (12) SENTIDO, are youngsters that can only get better.

(15) THE POET can upset.