Curatolo gets the nod

Fans of French jockey Ryan Curatolo will be plaesed to know that their man will be in action at Kranji this weekend.

Curatolo was granted a stay of proceedings by the Macau Jockey Club, following his decision to appeal against a one-month suspension for not riding to the satisfaction of the Macau stewards in a race at Taipa on July 28.

The Kranji-based rider incurred the ban in the Group 1 Macau Derby when he was deemed to not have made sufficient effort to stop his horse Royal Garden from drifting out inside the final 200m of the 1,800m feature race.

The racing stewards were of the opinion it cost him the race.Royal Garden ran on strongly to finish a neck-second to the favourite Pearl Green, the mount of former Kranji champion jockey Manoel Nunes.

Shortly after the suspension was meted out, Curatolo lodged an appeal, which will be heard on Aug 14.

With the stay of execution reciprocated by the Singapore Turf Club, Curatolo can take rides at the racing action at Kranji this weekend.

He was present at trackwork and the barrier trials at Kranji yesterday morning and has been booked for eight rides over the weekend.

However, he has no ride in Sunday's feature event, the Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over the 1,400m.