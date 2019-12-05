On current form, Nimitz looks hard to oppose

RACE 1 (800M)

(10)WAR ROOM and (6) PORTICO are both from Paul Peter's yard and they look good.

(11) WESTERN LION will be their main rival. He's in rattling form.

(14) SULTAN'S DAUGHTER is a smart filly and gets the nod on times but stablemates (12) AGNESCA and (15) SWEET CANDY WOMAN could be doing better. Watch the money.

RACE 2 (800M)

(1) BELIEVE IN DREAMS has raced before and she wasn't disgraced. Watch the form of the previous race for further guidance.

(8) RABBEDOE, (9) TOP DRAWER, (11) WINTERS POWER and (3) EMERALD FLOE are all talented newcomers who look like good candidates for those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(3) TILMEETH showed marked improvement as a gelding after a rest and looks likely to come on heaps, however, he did finish behind (4) PINCH POT before but the latter ran flat subsequently.

(11) TOBEFAIR is threatening and will be right there at the finish.

(9) BANHA BRIDGE is improving with racing and should make the quartet.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) NIMITZ looks difficult to oppose here after a good debut as a gelding last time.

(4) LYNTYS LEGACY should be at peak fitness and could challenge.

(3) FOLLOW MY PATH has a definite money chance if gets away on terms.

(1) IDEAL DAY never recovered after a problematic start last time and should do better.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) HAWWAAM looks to be going for an exercise gallop and if behaves should win with hands and heels.

(3) TIERRA DEL FUEGO is no slouch and looking for four on the trot. He should be clear second best.

(2) HERO'S HONOUR should need it but could make the trifecta.

(4) LAKE KINNERET, (5) GIFT FOR THE GAP and (6) SHUKAMISA are looking for minor positions.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) MOVIE MAGIC doesn't tackle a strong field and should be right there.

(2) MAMBO SYMPHONY comes off a long lay-off but is reported well and warrants consideration.

Eight-year-old (4) STREET FLYER needed his last run badly and could come on a lot.

RACE 7 (1,160M)

(5) STATE TROOPER returned to his best after a coughing spell previously and could feature.

(8) HOW DOES IT TASTE looks above average and if ready after almost a year could take honours.

(4) OLD MAN TYME will be better suited to the lesser distance with blinkers on.

(10) PURPLE DIAMOND could run on late to earn.