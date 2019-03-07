Curvature all set for a comeback

Curvature, making it a hat-trick on April 22 (above), looked sharp in Tuesday’s Trial 4.

Yet to make an appearance in a race this season, Curvature looked anything but jaded when winning a trial at Kranji on Tuesday morning.

Indeed, the prolific moneyspinner from Lee Freedman's yard made it look all too easy over the 1,000m and, it could be said, jockey Michael Rodd enjoyed an armchair ride on the five-year-old.

Jumping with eight others in the fourth trial of the morning, Rodd had Curvature dictate things right from the start.

Always on a nice hold, Curvature was a length in front of Made In China and Magic City when they made that first turn.

Viviano, who would finish best of the rest, was in second-last spot.

Into the stretch and Rodd was still orchestrating things. Never asking his mount to do more than what was necessary, he held a two-length advantage at the 250m mark.

With the finish in sight, Curvature went to the line straight as an arrow, clocking 60.81sec for the trip.

It was a good piece of trialling by the winner who has won four from eight starts and has been off the board just once.

Curvature's last win was way back in July, when he beat a Class 2 field by 1/2 length over the 1,400m on turf.

It was around this time last year that the son of Snitzel put together a hat-trick of successes over the 1,200m (twice) and 1,400m.

That said, should his connections decide to send him to the races in the next few weeks, it could be worth your while to have something riding on him.

So what about Viviano? Well, I thought his run was impressive.

Slow out of the gates, he had just one behind him when they approached the 600m mark.

Taken wide into the stretch, he soon began to mow down the horses ahead of him. He even had a go at Curvature but fell short by a length.

Still, I thought the Mark Walker-trained galloper was doing his best work over the concluding stages.

It has been 10 months since Viviano last won a race. But there isn't a thing wrong with this seven-year-old. He's already won eight races. It's just a matter of him getting back to his winning ways.

There was also a lot to like about Siam Vipasiri, who won her trial by a neck.

From Michael Clements' yard, the three-year-old filly stayed away from the frenetic pace up-front, seemingly content to hold fifth spot for most of the trip.

He still had four in front of him at the 300m mark but, in a crowded finish, Boss managed to get his mount home by a narrow margin.

She clocked 60.56sec for the trip. Last-start winner No Fun No Gain, was another swooper who charged home. He took second, clocking 60.61sec.

Both winner and runner-up appear to be in good order and must go into your short list of horses to follow.