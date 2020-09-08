Cyber Law to make amends in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,250M)

(9) HARDEKOLE and (6) CARLO COLLODI caught the eye on debut. Both will improve for the experience.

Newcomer (12) REAL GONE KID is bred to be special. The son of Snitzel out of classy racemare In The Fast Lane can make his presence felt.

(10) HIS CHOICE is also worth monitoring in the betting.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(11) PERFECT PRINCESS was slightly disappointing last time. Bred to be good. Worth another chance.

Watch the betting on w ell-bred newcomers (7) KITTY CAT CHAT, (12) PETRONELLA and (14) WILD CREATURE. If not too green, they are good.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) FIRE FOR SURE and (10) TARA ITI will improve with experience. Both could also have more to offer stepping up in trip.

On pedigree, (8) MACH FOUR should also improve over the extra distance. A threat.

(1) FORT AGOPIAN has earning potential, too.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(6) CYBER LAW was unlucky last start with nowhere to go. Can make amends.

Consistent (5) BROTHER LOUIS is a hard-knocker at this level. Can make his presence felt.

(1) MAGIC MIKE has rediscovered his form and has come down low in the rating. Wasn't beaten far in latest run.

(2) VERATRUM and (7) TOP RANK appear best of the rest.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

Consistent (1) SECRET DEPTHS has blown away the cobwebs with two solid efforts over shorter trips. In peak fitness and distance-suited. Will play a prominent role.

(2) ELUSIVE FORTUNE won last start and is capable of following up.

(4) REWRITE THE STARS and (5) SILVER TIARA have been running well. Will stake a claim on current form.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(2) WINTER'S AWAKENING ran well last start and is in a similar affair. Can fight it out.

(1) THE VOW caught the eye last time, running on well from a hopeless position after a wide draw. Smaller field now.

(4) JOLLY JOSEPHINE is better than his last start suggests. Trip suits. Should give a more competitive account.

Consistent (6) DUCHESS OF STATE won't be far off.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

Best-weighted (3) THIRD RUNWAY caught the eye on reappearance in a sprint feature. Finished ahead of (5) QUEEN OF QUIET and (6) HELLO WINTER HELLO. Should confirm on these terms.

(2) ICON PRINCESS is another last-start winner over this trip. Could get away under in-form rider from the front.

(1) HELEN'S IDEAL bounced back to winning ways last start. Has an earlier engagement but should have a say if taking place in this line-up.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) ALFRED'S GIRL has done well since leaving the maiden ranks . Will strip fitter for comeback sprint.

Stablemates (7) MAJOR ATTRACTION and (8) MAUSANNE have improved with each start. Both are last-start winners. Expected to make further progress.

(6) MISS MILLSTREAM could pose a bigger threat on current form.