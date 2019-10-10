In The Dance looks to have all the right moves

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) MADAME PATRICE finished third on debut and runner-up in her next three starts. She deserves to win this.

(1) CATCH A GLIMPSE, (4) SAPPHIRE ROCK and (2) ST JOSEPH'S LILY weren't far behind last time and they'll try to steal this one.

(8) NORDIC QUEEN has been threatening and should make a race of it.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(11) PRECIOUS STONE was never going well in her second run but was blowing and pulled up fatigued. Look for a big run.

(4) LIVE BY NIGHT is speedy and could go on.

(5) TITELIST hasn't been far off recently and has a money chance.

(9) GOLDEN DUKE and (14) TAHITIAN ORANA have worked well and looked improved.

(13) ROYAL SUPREMACY and (7) BASSAM are talented newcomers.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(2) IN THE DANCE was narrowly beaten by top class Oh Susanna but should be underdone. She should be too good in this company.

(8) FROSTED STEEL is from the same stable and looks well above average on a facile debut win - watch the money.

(3) BLONDE VISION and (1) OURO could get into the quartet.

(10) ROYAL LILY needed her last run and could take home minor money.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(5) SUNSHINE SILK beat stable companion (2) ALI BON DUBAI by 1.5 lengths with other inmate (4) SECRET POTION a further 2.5 lengths adrift. They travel further now and Ali Bon Dubai could have his revenge.

(1) DAWN ASSAULT got up to beat (6) DROMEDARIS by 1.5 lengths last time but it could get close on 2kg difference now. Watch the betting.

(3) SEVILLE ORANGE ran below form last time.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(4) SLAY THE DRAGON was nosed out in his last two races and could get his just reward.

(8) JIVE EXPRESS will enjoy the extra distance and looms as a danger.

(2) MASTER AND MAN is holding form and shouldn't be far off again.

(11) WOODLAND'S FOREST showed a form return last time but needs to confirm.

(3) DICKENS won on the Poly last time but could improve more over the extra.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) MAJOR RETURN needed his last run and the combo is looking to double up this course and distance.

(5) RAGOON needed his run in his new surroundings and with a 4kg claim could get into the action.

(6) DEFY GRAVITY ran below form last time. Improvement is likely.

(9) KNIGHT OWL looks to be finding form now.