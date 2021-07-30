Daughter Of Zeus looks all powerful

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(2) INDLAMU has never been out of the money. Should be in the shake-up again.

(11) NATIVE TONGUE could complete a hat-trick but (10) CAT DADDY and (12) SILVER OPERATOR should be on top of him.

(5) PINKERTON and (3) LEGITIMATE are in their peak.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(5) SPYDAS CORNER is in form and enjoys the Poly. From a good draw, he could win for the third time.

(12) VALYRIAN KING has exceptional early speed. Could overcome a wide draw.

(8) KEEP THE LIGHTS ON won her only try on this track. Could double up.

(11) NO LAYING UP is having her peak run. Must consider.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) SASHAY AWAY recorded a facile win in her second start. Could follow up.

(6) REMEMBER WHEN showed inexperience when winning on debut. Will know more about it.

(10) CRIMSON CAUSEWAY needed her run in the Alan Robertson and will come on.

(1) TWICE THE TRIP is running well and could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(1) DEMELZA stepped up from a close-up sixth to finish second last start. Good chance with further improvement.

The consistent (5) NIPPY WINTER was unlucky not to have fought out the finish last time. Deserves another chance.

The speedy (7) SEEKING PEACE will appreciate a return to this trip.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) DYCE is maturing. Should make a bold bid from a good draw.

(7) GALLIC CHIEF suffered interference in his last two starts. Could challenge.

(12) IT'S ABOUT TIME showed improvement last time and could turn it around with (8) ISIVUNGUVUNGU.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(3) HIS CHOICE may have needed his last start after a break. Should have more to offer with improved fitness.

(2) ELUSIVE TRADER is held on that form but is better over this trip. Should get closer.

(1) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU has been in good form since returning from a break and should make his presence felt again.

The consistent (5) SKIDOO is likely to pose a threat in receipt of weight from those rivals.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(7) RAIN IN HOLLAND was second on debut, then reeled off four wins in succession. Should be involved in the finish again.

(1) SUPREME QUEST won well after a rest. Should relish the distance with progress.

(9) BOLD ACT is improving.

(4) KAILENE is holding form.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(1) BLUFF ON BLUFF came on for the experience of his debut in open company when second over the track and trip last time. Likely to give another good sight with progress.

(2) BOISTEROUS BUDDY is closely matched on the form of his debut run.

(7) RAGNAR LOTHBROK and (10) TRIVIAL MATTER showed enough promise on debut to suggest they also have more to give with an outing under the belt.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

Despite getting stuck in traffic last time, (10) WATERBERRY LANE still won and finished ahead of (13) GOOD TRAVELLER and (12) HONOKALANI. Should confirm.

(3) SAFE RETURN won well on debut as a gelding and is jumping from a decent draw.

(1) QUANTUM KING never beat much on debut but will relish the distance.

(8) ANYTIME CHAMP impressed on debut. Chance.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(1) LEGITIMISE has been second in four of his last six starts, including his last three outings. Should fight this out.

He is closely matched with (2) FREEDOM PARK, who is likely to pose the biggest threat after several near misses.

The well-bred (3) ROYAL GROVE had excuses for a disappointing last start over a further distance but could have a say if bouncing back to earlier form.

(4) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD is also well bred and likely to improve with experience.

RACE 11 (3,200M)

(1) AFRICAN ADVENTURE needed his last run. Should be ripe and ready.

But he is giving the in-form (14) NEBRAAS 7.5kg which could see him battle it out for the top honours.

(13) SILVER HOST should relish the extra distance. Should be in with a chance.

(12) OUT OF YOUR LEAGUE stays well and is in form. Respect.

RACE 12 (1,500M)

(2) DAUGHTER OF ZEUS has finished second in both post-maiden outings in similar contests over this course and distance. Likely to go well again from a good draw. The one to beat.

(4) GRANNY'S MOON and (8) HAMMIE'S FAN have been holding their own at this level off slightly higher marks. Could make their presence felt, although preference is for the less-exposed Granny's Moon.

(9) MAGICAL JAVA and (10) A MOMENT APART were in the money over the track and trip last start. Should stake a claim with a repeat of those efforts.

The youngster (11) REVERENT LASS will have more to offer stepping up in trip.

RACE 13 (1,200M)

Stable companions (3) RIO QUERARI and (11) KASIMIR could fight out. Both are in form and will be finishing strongly.

(4) BATTLE FORCE had an off-day last time but is unbeaten over this trip.

(2) MK'S PRIDE is holding form. Should be right there.

(7) BOHICA, (12) AL SAKEET and (14) TRUE TO LIFE could take home money.

RACE 14 (1,000M)

(1) CAPTAIN DIZZY fluffed his lines over 1,200m in yielding going last time. That effort is best ignored. More can be expected of him reverting to this trip.

(3) BARNEY MCGREW and (4) FATEFUL won over this track and trip last start. Should acquit themselves competitively once more and give Captain Dizzy a run for the money.

(5) WORDSWORTH ran well enough on his handicap debut to warrant respect.

(6) BALTIMORE JACK would not want it too soft and could get away with a light weight.

RACE 15 (1,800M)

(4) GOT THE GREENLIGHT was a bit unlucky in the Durban July, but (9) DO IT AGAIN could also have gone closer.

On top of these two, the three-year-old (5) CATCH TWENTYTWO should not be far off on collateral form.

(6) JET DARK could get into the mix if producing his best form.

RACE 16 (1,950M)

(1) JAIMALA has improved with every start since leaving the maidens. He relished the step-up to 1,800m last time and should have even more to offer still over the extra ground.

(3) GALLIC TRIBE is also likely to enjoy the sterner test of stamina after a pleasing comeback over a shorter trip.

(5) ALINGALONGA was unlucky not to have finished closer last start. Should pose more of a threat on these terms.

(4) ANECDOTE cannot be ignored at this level but it could pay to follow the progress of (6) A GOOD YEAR, who thrived in the soft ground when beating subsequent winner (8) UNIVERSE BOSS.