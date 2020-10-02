Davidson is new STC chief stipe

John Davidson has been appointed chief stipendiary steward of the Singapore Turf Club (STC), replacing Terence Bailey who is reportedly heading to Hong Kong.

Davidson, 59, will assume his new role from Oct 23, but was chief stipe-designate from yesterday "to facilitate handover and transition into his new role".

He has almost 20 years of stipendiary experience. He was the chief stipendiary steward at Southern District Racing Association in New South Wales in Australia, before joining the STC as senior stipendiary steward in May 2007.

Bailey joined the STC in August 2018. His resignation is effective from Oct 22.

Said the STC: " He has been a valuable and well-respected member of the team. His work and contributions, including the development of equine drug testing strategies, are greatly appreciated."