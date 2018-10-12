Dawnbreaker can prove hard to catch

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) IN A PERFECT WORLD makes his debut. Do not be surprised if he is the winning one.

(5) TUNDRA has been gelded and returns from a break but does have a winning chance.

(6) ADALBERTO is holding form and could contest the finish again.

(1) CHANONE'S THEORY returns from a break and may need this run. He could place.

(2) THE DONEGAL MAN may have needed his local debut and could improve.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) PEN CHAN won very nicely on his local debut. He did not repeat that effort last time out but clearly has a winning chance.

(2) ROCK THE COT makes his local debut and, although trying the Poly for the first time, he could win this one.

(3) ZANZIBAR BEAT has some ability when in the mood and does deserve the utmost respect in this line-up.

(4) SUPER SOCKS is clearly better than his last run.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) ROYAL KISS held her form pretty well in the Western Cape without winning. She has drawn well and could win this.

(4) FINE LADY makes her local debut and could improve.

(5) MOCHA TO GO is holding her form and could contest the finish again.

(9) PRESS RELEASE is not well drawn and has shown to lack a strong finish but could prefer this distance.

(10) DETTIE can go close.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) TUBULAR BELL disappointed last time out but is capable of better.

(2) TWICE A POET finishes his races off well enough to expect that he could be looking for this longer distance.

(3) LATE AUTUMN is probably a bit better than his local debut would suggest.

(4) THE GOON SHOW is in good form and must be considered.

(5) HIGHLAND CAPTAIN tends to lack a strong finish but could earn some money.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) FREE AGENT has been running on strongly at the finish and could like this longer distance.

(1) FRIKKIE is capable of an upset on his best form. This could be it.

(3) WISH TO LAND is better this distance and does have a winning chance.

(4) CHAPPAQUIDDICK will prefer this distance to his last run.

(6) ROSSLYN CHAPEL and (7) GOLDEN SHAMROCK are not out of it.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) WILD BRIER makes his local debut and he does have ability when in the mood. He could like the Polytrack.

(2) MULTI GOLD has already shown a liking to this surface and should contest the finish again.

(4) SEATTLE SWING has been a bit disappointing of late and tries it a bit further.

(5) AMERICAN CAPTAIN has done nicely in his new yard and is looking for a hat-trick of wins. Must go into those novelty bets.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) DAWNBREAKER should prefer this distance to the 1,600m last time out and could prove hard to catch.

(1) AFRIKABURN is probably a bit better on the turf but is distance-suited and could finish in the money.

(3) BREAKFAST CLUB won full of running last start but has not been too reliable in the past.

(4) CAPTAIN MARMALADE is in the form of his life and should fight out the finish again.