The day Teh-Auric had seven winners

Retired 13-time champion trainer Teh Choon Beng entered the Guinness Book of Records with seven winners in a day for Auric Stable.

Kudos to three-time Singapore champion trainer Mark Walker for saddling five winners at Kranji on Sunday - all for Remarkable Stable.

It was a feat deserving the highest accolades, no doubt.

But, turn the clock back 29 years almost to the day - Aug 3 to Aug 2 on Sunday - when 13-time Malayan Racing Association champion trainer Teh Choon Beng made the circuit proud with seven winners in a day for Jerry Sung's Auric Stable.

That historic day at the old Bukit Timah racecourse, Teh's Magnificent Seven - Loonshiang VI, Eurokiwi, Elektra, Captain Atom, Beta Ray Bill, Galaxy Ranger and Royal Commander - carried Auric's famous red-and-yellow colours to victory.

It was not only a record in Singapore-Malaysia, but also earned a place in the Guinness Book Of Records for the most winners at a single racing meeting owned by the same stable.

It was in a 10-race card during the Raffles Cup meeting.

Teh retired in 1995, after training more than 1,000 winners. He also won more than 70 classic races, including five Singapore Gold Cups.

He is now a committee member of the Penang Turf Club.