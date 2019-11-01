Dazzle Gold, Red Rover set to shine again

Red Rover looks good enough for a hat-trick in Race 9 on Sunday.

More often that not, it pays to follow horses in great form. As they say, winning form is good form.

Two that fit the bill are Dazzle Gold in tonight's final event and Red Rover in the penultimate race on Sunday.

From the yard of Steven Burridge, Dazzle Gold scored three wins in succession before his last-start fifth to Wind Trial.

Perhaps you might be wondering if the four-year-old American-bred's form is tapering off, but fret not.

First, he wasn't beaten far - by only y 31/4 lengths.

You also probably have to excuse that run. It was on turf.

We all know how good Dazzle Gold is on the Polytrack, the surface that he will be running on tonight. Before his last outing, his three wins came on the alternate surface.

He started his ascent in a Class 5 event over 1,600m on Aug 11. After travelling around midfield, he unleashed a terrific burst to beat High Street by 11/2 lengths.

Then he followed up with a double in Class 4 - over 1,700m and 1,800m. Again, he produced a quick turn of foot at the business end of his races.

Another interesting and significant point is that blinkers-pacifiers will be fitted on Dazzle Gold again.

The bay/brown gelding had the gear on during his three victories, but he did not have it on last time out on turf.

All said, Dazzle Gold looks set to shine again.

Red Rover, too, is in sizzling form.

Trained by Mark Walker, who is heading for his third Singapore premiership title, the five-year-old New Zealand-bred is unbeaten in his last two starts.

Coming with a win over 1,200m from three starts in Australia, the strapping bay gelding showed promise in his first two starts. He ran third in his debut on June 30 and then finished second on July 12.

Red Rover was backed down to odds-on - just $8 for a win - on Aug 2 and he was third-time lucky. He beat Lim's Knight by a neat length in Class 4. He completed the Class 4 double with a three-length victory in a faster time with the same odds.

At the rate he is improving, a promotion to Class 3 on Sunday should not stop him from winning again, over the same 1,000m trip like all his previous runs.