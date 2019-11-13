Dazzle Gold sparkles at dawn
Burridge-trained Polytrack hat-trick winner the star performer at Kranji early yesterday morning
Ignore Dazzle Gold's last run.
He was left with too much work to do and picked up well to finish fourth.
Judging by his spirited hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji early yesterday morning, the Steven Burridge-trained Polytrack hat-trick winner looks set to recoup the losses in the Class 4 event over the Poly 1,800m o Sunday.
With top apprentice jockey Simon WH Kok astride, the four-year-old American-bred showed abundance energy when covering the final 600m in 37.7sec.
Dazzle Gold could be said to be a late bloomer. It took him a while - his ninth start - before he broke the duck.
Once he got it right, he proved his win was no fluke, scoring two more times for an impressive hat-trick.
He got the ball rolling in a Class 5 race over the Polytrack 1,600m on Aug 11.
Kok was aboard then and he kept Dazzle Gold around midfield before sizing his mount up for a big run in the closing stages to win by 11/2 lengths in 1min 40.13sec.
A promotion to Class 4 did not prevent Dazzle Gold from scoring again, wth a similar burst over the Poly 1,700m 12 days later. Kok was again the pilot.
Jockey Michael Rodd took over the reins when Dazzle Gold achieved his hat-trick, again with his pulverising finish over the Poly 1,800m on Sept 13. It was also against Class 4 rivals.
After a fifth placing over 2,000m on turf, Dazzle Gold was put back on his preferred Poly surface last start on Nov 1.
Under jockey Noh Senari, he dawdled a bit too far back. By the time he warmed up in the straight, three others - led by Golazo - already beat him to the winning post.
He will be meeting Golazo and runner-up Mighty Emperor again on Sunday, but he will be receiving some weight from them - 4kg from Golazo and 1kg from Mighty Emperor.
With the weight advantage and the hit-out he showed yesterday morning, Dazzle Gold makes a sound investment on Sunday.
Another of Burridge's Sunday runners, last-start winner Autumn Assault, also impressed yesterday morning.
The four-year-old New Zealand-bred also clocked 37.7sec for 600m on Track 6, finishing with something in hand.
Although he is meeting a few handy horses in the Class 3 event over the Poly 1,100m, Autumn Assault can hold his own in his current condition.
Two of his challengers, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained pair of Mokastar and Toosbies - also worked well yesterday.
Mokastar had apprentice jockey T Krisna aboard when clocking 39.5. Champion jockey Vlad Duric sent Toosbies over 600m in 36.6.
