Dazzle Gold sparkles at dawn

Dazzle Gold (No. 6) is set to recoup his last-start losses on Sunday.

Ignore Dazzle Gold's last run.

He was left with too much work to do and picked up well to finish fourth.

Judging by his spirited hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji early yesterday morning, the Steven Burridge-trained Polytrack hat-trick winner looks set to recoup the losses in the Class 4 event over the Poly 1,800m o Sunday.

With top apprentice jockey Simon WH Kok astride, the four-year-old American-bred showed abundance energy when covering the final 600m in 37.7sec.

Dazzle Gold could be said to be a late bloomer. It took him a while - his ninth start - before he broke the duck.

Once he got it right, he proved his win was no fluke, scoring two more times for an impressive hat-trick.

He got the ball rolling in a Class 5 race over the Polytrack 1,600m on Aug 11.

Kok was aboard then and he kept Dazzle Gold around midfield before sizing his mount up for a big run in the closing stages to win by 11/2 lengths in 1min 40.13sec.

A promotion to Class 4 did not prevent Dazzle Gold from scoring again, wth a similar burst over the Poly 1,700m 12 days later. Kok was again the pilot.

Jockey Michael Rodd took over the reins when Dazzle Gold achieved his hat-trick, again with his pulverising finish over the Poly 1,800m on Sept 13. It was also against Class 4 rivals.

After a fifth placing over 2,000m on turf, Dazzle Gold was put back on his preferred Poly surface last start on Nov 1.

Under jockey Noh Senari, he dawdled a bit too far back. By the time he warmed up in the straight, three others - led by Golazo - already beat him to the winning post.

He will be meeting Golazo and runner-up Mighty Emperor again on Sunday, but he will be receiving some weight from them - 4kg from Golazo and 1kg from Mighty Emperor.

With the weight advantage and the hit-out he showed yesterday morning, Dazzle Gold makes a sound investment on Sunday.

Another of Burridge's Sunday runners, last-start winner Autumn Assault, also impressed yesterday morning.

The four-year-old New Zealand-bred also clocked 37.7sec for 600m on Track 6, finishing with something in hand.

Although he is meeting a few handy horses in the Class 3 event over the Poly 1,100m, Autumn Assault can hold his own in his current condition.

Two of his challengers, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained pair of Mokastar and Toosbies - also worked well yesterday.

Mokastar had apprentice jockey T Krisna aboard when clocking 39.5. Champion jockey Vlad Duric sent Toosbies over 600m in 36.6.