'Dazzler' worth a thought

With just tomorrow's standalone meeting to whet the taste buds and most of the runners having already had their winding-up gallops earlier in the week, the training track was devoid of action.

Mr Coppola, from the Lee Freedman yard, was one of a handful who went against the clock. So too, Goodfellas.

But both will not see action, the result of being scratched by their trainers.

Not so, Dazzling Speed.

And you might want to have a saver on him in the last race on the programme.

Not because he might have what his name seems to suggest, but simply because he deserves a break.

The four-year-old worked hard for his feed yesterday morning, cantering one round before being asked to sprint.

That, he did and the clocks had him running the 600m in 44.8sec.

Apprentice Mohamad Firdaus was in the saddle.

However, with Firdaus cooling his heels because of a suspension, R Zawari will do the steering tomorrow.

Prepared for the races by Mark Walker, Dazzling Speed has not dazzled anyone in his last five outings.

And, quite honestly, we did expect more. After all, his win over 1,200m in June was gutsy.

Ridden by Ryan Curatolo, the handsome grey with the white blaze came home doggedly and, in the process, he simply broke the resistance of Swedish Memories to score by a nostril.

However, just as soon as he shone, his star dimmed. In five subsequent starts, Dazzling Speed has not come close to winning.

But his work on the training track does suggest he's worth a throw at the stumps.

GALLOPS BY HORSES ENTERED TOMORROW

RACE 3: Mings Man 45.3

RACE 8: Dazzling Speed (MM Firdaus) canter/44.8.