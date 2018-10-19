Debt Collector good for QEII Cup

Picking a horse in a Cup race as the best bet, I admit, is a bold and daring prediction.

But, with his classy record and the form that he is in now, 2016 Horse of the Year Debt Collector gets my vote of confidence even though he is meeting quite a strong field in Sunday's $1 million Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup.

The multiple Group winner, trained and ridden by men who have a knack for winning Group races, Cliff Brown and Michael Rodd respectively, has shown that he is having a new lease of life after his beneficial rest in Australia following a previous hard campaign.

The Barree Stable-owned six-year-old Australian-bred resumed on Aug 12 and came within just a head of Preditor in the Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over 1,400m. That run proved that Kranji's former equine champion was back in business.

True enough, it benefited the New Zealand-bred gelding tremendously, for the horse came from a long last to capture the $1 million Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,800m, which is the same as Sunday's QEII Cup trip.

Rodd was so confident of that victory that he told Brown pre-race that Debt Collector would just win, no matter what.

I am sure Rodd holds the same confidence, if not greater, now that Debt Collector has improved even further.

In a trial last week, Debt Collector was letting down beautifully to finish second to crack sprinter Faaltless, who clocked a swift 59.64sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

The way Debt Collector picked up suggested that it would take a super-fit horse to beat him on Sunday.

Emirates Singapore Derby winner Jupiter Gold ran an eye-catching third behind Debt Collector in the Raffles Cup with Marc Lerner astride as Jupiter Gold's current regular jockey, Olivier Placais, was suspended.

Placais is back aboard on Sunday and the combination will pose as the biggest threat to Debt Collector.

For tonight's best bet, you may have to wait until the last of eight events. I really like trainer Lee Freedman's debut third-place getter Nationality.

The four-year-old came in for strong support. He led and then finished third behind Silkino in a Polytrack 1,000m dash. The thing is Nationality has improved by leaps and bounds, judging from his final gallop on Tuesday, and he will take a power of beating.