Debt Collector too classy in QEII Cup

Debt Collector (No. 1) sprinting clear to score an easy win in the $1 million Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m in Race 9 at Kranji yesterday.

Debt Collector, the best horse in the $1 million Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup race at Kranji yesterday, truly ran like one and is now a race away to completing a clean sweep of the Singapore Triple Crown Series, which carries a $300,000 bonus.

Having won the first leg - the $1 million Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m last start on Sept 23 - the $1.35 million Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 11 now beckons for the Cliff Brown-trained and Barree Stable-owned six-year-old.

The connections of the 2016 Horse of the Year collected a $50,000 bonus for winning two legs of the Triple Crown series.

Debt Collector was all conquering in 2016, winning five Group races in a row, three in Group 1. But the New Zealand-bred gelding was dismal last season, winning only one Open Class race and placed in a couple of feature events. He also ran below his best in one of the Group races on Dubai World Cup Day. He was sent to Australia for a well-deserved half-year rest and he certainly came back fully recharged.

In his comeback onAug 12, Debt Collector finished a pleasing head second to Preditor in the Group 3 Jumbo Jet Trophy over 1,400m. That run put the writing on the wall that The Champ was back.

It topped him considerably, as he stepped up to capture the Raffles Cup, a race he also won in 2016, with a last-bounce last-to-first short head victory over Group 2 Chairman's Trophy winner Circuit Land.

More improvement followed and it was no surprise punters jumped on the Debt Collector bandwagon again in yesterday's QEII Cup, installing him as the $13 favourite.

Riding another confident race, jockey Michael Rodd nicely tucked his mount nice and comfortable early although he had only 2016 Gold Cup winner Bahana and Mr Spielberg behind.

Countofmontecristo and Mr Clint matched motors early before "The Count" held a half-length lead. They were followed by Noah From Goa, Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby winner and $21 second favourite Jupiter Gold, Elite Excalibur, Preditor and Circuit Land, the $28 third favourite.

Countofmontecristo straightened into the straight but was one-paced. Noah From Goa loomed up menacingly, with several others also charging forward.

Rodd peeled Debt Collector out for an unimpeded run and his mount lengthened beautifully on seeing daylight.

While it normally took him a long stretch of the straight to warm up, Debt Collector had the field covered in the final 200m for a one-length victory in 1 min 47.15sec for 1,800m over $399 outsider Majestic Moments, who sprouted wings late.

Circuit Land finished third, half a length away. Brown said he was worried when he saw Debt Collector looking a little under pressure when scrubbed in the straight but was relieved that his champion's class prevailed. It was his second QEII Cup, after Laughing Gravy in 2016.

It was Rodd's first. The Australian jockey reckoned the race panned out perfectly from the start and that his mount probably hit the front too soon.

"I was able to come over three wide and then got to one-off. I just had the right horses for me to follow and, at the 800m, I was able to come back three deep, which he loves to do and come around them," he said.

"It almost got me there too early. I'm not getting used to get to the front. I'm a little bit embarrassed about the ride because I should have sat back longer and tucked him in.

"But I just know how good he is going, you know. We keep saying that was too easy for him. He had them rounded up and done at about the 400m or 300m. He had them cooked.

"He's very special, because I've been a part of him from Day 1. Yeah, like it's just what every jockey tries to get through his career and this bloke has come back bigger and stronger."