Racing

Delightful Laos is HK Derby prospect

Delightful Laos is HK Derby prospect
Delightful Laos (No. 8) winning at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

Cruz-trained star will first eye the HK Classic Cup

Jan 29, 2021 06:00 am

Trainer Tony Cruz will aim to add to his extraordinary BMW Hong Kong Derby record, after Delightful Laos emerged as a potential classic contender with victory in the Class 2 Chater Handicap over 1,650m) at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Crowning a dominant night for the top trainer, former Irish galloper Delightful Laos will now be set for the Hong Kong Classic Cup over 1,800m - the second leg of the Four-Year-Old Classic Series - at Sha Tin on Feb 21.

With four Derby triumphs as a jockey with Co-Tack (1983), Tea For Two II (1987), Clear City (1987) and Makarpura Star (1995) and two more as a trainer with Lucky Owners (2004) and Helene Mascot (2008), Cruz knows what it takes to win Hong Kong's premier staying test for four-year-olds.

"We'll try for the Classic Cup with Delightful Laos and we'll see from there," he said.

"Then enter him for the Derby as well. Hopefully, now he has won, he showed a lot of promise and I'm sure the handicapper will consider him to be in the race.

"I believe this horse really wants 2,000m. He likes the fast ground, he's a big horse but, if he can get into the race, I would love to run him there."

Knight Love for encore in the last race
Racing

Knight Love for encore

Related Stories

Moon Jumper hard to outdo in Race 10

Yesterday's Kranji barrier trial results

Elliot Ness looks untouchable

Cruz boosted his 2020/21 winning tally to 31 with a treble after California Legend (Christophe Soumillon) and Dream Warriors (Karis Teetan) preceded Derek Leung and Delightful Laos into the winner's circle. - HKJC

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING