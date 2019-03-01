Deposition hard to beat

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(1) DAWN ASSAULT is in form and and always gives of his best.

(5) SYLVAN ON FIRE is back home and is ready to produce her best.

(2) PUGET SOUND won his only try over this distance and should be fitter.

(4) LIEGE could be finding form again.

(6) CASH TIME has ability and could resume winning ways.

(8) GREEK FIRE has been a bit disappointing but has a light weight to shoulder.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Competitive despite the small field.

Well-related (5) TUTORIAL was deemed good enough to make his debut in a Met-Day feature and showed promise in a field of winners. He will improve with experience and should feature prominently.

(3) MISTER VARGUS also ran well on debut behind a smart sort and, with natural improvement, should be competitive.

Well-bred newcomer (6) VIVANT must be respected.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(1) WALTER SMOOTHIE gives a lot of weight all round but could take the Aquanaut Handicap.

(7) WONDEROUS CLIMBER blotted his copybook last time out but receives 8kg from the Stuart Pettigrew-trained Walter Smoothie and could get back on track.

(4) ODD ROB disappointed slightly last time out but is back over a better trip.

(8) TIRZAN showed good improvement last start.

(9) ILITSHE often rises to the occasion.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(7) ROCKACHINO had lack of experience on her side when well-beaten by newcomers (1) CAPACITY CROWD and (3) DRAMA QUEEN last month, so is unlikely to turn the tables on those rivals who are open to any amount of improvement.

(4) HIDDEN STRINGS acquitted herself well on debut against male rivals and should have more to offer racing among her own sex with a run under her belt.

Watch betting on the newcomers.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(11) SOQRAT has now matured and is probably looking for a longer trip but this is for the taking.

Stable companion (12) CASCAPEDIA drops in distance but should get into the mix.

(1) WILL PAYS has come well at the right time and should be thereabouts.

(13) AL DANZA is running close-up and could get into the fight for honours.

(3) DOOSRA and (4) ZOUAVES are not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(10) GREENER PASTURES and (6) TAMARINA won their only try over this course over this distance. The latter finished a length ahead of the Mike De Kock-trained filly over 1,400m but now gets 2kg, so should be better.

(8) INSIGNIS needed her last run but the rider appears to have opted for honest (4) BEING FABULOUS.

(7) FLYING FABLE could prove best of the rest.

RACE 7 (2,400M)

(1) DEPOSITION showed improvement last time out after a gelding operation and could be hard to beat if making further progress.

(2) METROPOLITAN is overdue a maiden win after close-up finishes in his last four starts before a rest. He went closest to winning over this track and trip with blinkers fitted, so should pose a threat with the headgear refitted if race-ready on his return.

Respect (3) GREEK SWORD.

RACE 8 (1,800m)

(1) NAFAAYES made heavy weather last time out in the Guineas when shading (5) RUNNING BRAVE, with (2) RONNIE'S CANDY not far behind. However, she needed the outing and should strip even fitter. The extra 200m will be interesting.

(7) STORM DESTINY wasn't travelling last time out and a better showing is expected.

RACE9 (2,000M)

(1) SUMMER MOON has taken time to come to hand but won three of her last five starts, beating (4) DEPECHE twice prior to the latter's win last time out. There's little between them on these terms and both should run well.

Improving three-year-olds (2) SECRET DEPTHS and (3) HEAVEN'S EMBRACE will make their presence felt.

(6) WALDORF ASTORIA, (5) EVERDENE and front-runner (7) ZANADU have each-way claims, too.

RACE 10 (1,800M)

(2) HAWWAAM and (1) NATIONAL PARK renew rivalry in the SA Classic. Both have done well at this course but, over the extra trip, Hawwaam could have the upper hand.

Respect stable companion (4) BARAHIN, who needed the run in the Guineas badly.

Other in-mates (3) ALYAASAAT (needed his first run as a gelding) and (6) ATYAAB (probably looking for the Derby trip) as well as (5) ZILLZAAL could get into the money.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) SNAPSCAN was second in a better race last time out when trying 1,600m and should be prominent from gate 1 off the same rating.

(7) INDI ANNA shed her maiden tag when she stepped up to this trip and she should improve further.

(9) AFTER GLOW remains consistent and will be competitive again with blinkers now fitted.

(11) WALLIS SIMPSON could also stake a claim if overcoming her wide draw.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(9) MISS PINKERTON needed her last run when tiring late. She will come on heaps and looks the one to beat.

She holds (3) CASUAL WEAR who shifted under pressure on their recent meeting.

(7) ULLA is never far off and holds (5) NICKY NOO who ran below form last time out.

(10) SEE YOU TYGER has matured nicely and has a hat-trick chance.

(6) OPERA could get into the frame.