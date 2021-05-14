From deputy trainer to broadcaster

From tomorrow, a familiar face will be hanging around the parade ring - not holding riding gear for the runners but rather a microphone talking about them.

Scott Bailey has switched from being a deputy trainer to Shane Baertschiger to a broadcaster for the Singapore Turf Club from Monday.

The media position has been left vacant since racecallers-cum-presenters Luke Marlow and Daniel Cobby returned to Australia at the height of last year's Covid-19 lockdown.

This left only Englishman Nicholas Child as the sole anchorman, with some assistance occasionally from part-timers and, of late, Chinese-speaking fellow presenter Raymond Yong.

Bailey, 33, will be assisting Child with presenting the horses' form at the parade and other duties, including interviewing racing connections during the week for the club's racing programmes.

In fact, he made a cameo last Sunday at the parade ring, going through the form of a few races, although his official start-date was the following day.

A former jockey in his native Adelaide around a decade ago, Bailey came to Singapore in 2012. He worked for five months for former trainer Steven Lam, before joining Baertschiger as a stable supervisor.

Although riding and training horses has been his bread and butter, speaking in front of the TV camera is nothing new to him.

He had done some TV work for Australian horse auctioneer Magic Millions before.

Bailey, who is married to a Singaporean insurance agent, Genevieve, is looking forward to his new role tomorrow.

"Covid-19 hit many people in many ways. It was time for me to move to an area I always had an interest in since I was a jockey - media," he said.

"I've always been interested in stats, history in any sports, especially racing. It's something I had at the back of my mind I could do when I leave the stables one day.

"I even did some TV work once at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sales and really enjoyed it. I flew up for the gig back in 2012, a few months before I came to Singapore.

"I'm very thankful to the club for the opportunity, and I'm very keen to help in any way I can in my new job."

With his experience as a rider and trainer, racegoers can expect some insightful nuggets on the horses from the former runner-up in the South Australian apprentice jockeys' premiership. He rode just over 100 winners in seven years in the saddle.

Bailey said he was sad to leave Baertschiger, whom he regards as a good friend.

Together, they have savoured many successes, including the Group 1s with Aramco, Aramaayo and I'm Incredible.

"Even if he's been giving me a hard time at the track all morning - and I suspect that may go on for a while," he said with a laugh.

"But it was time to explore new avenues in racing, and racing media is where my focus is now.

"It's funny as it's the first time I've worked in an office, but what an office to be in! I'm so lucky to still be working with horses in an industry I love."