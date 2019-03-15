Destin looks due for a win

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) CELTIC SEA looks good enough to take the honours. But she will have to catch (4) REDBERRY LANE, who should be on her trail.

(3) FRESNAYE has solid Cape form and, if ready, won't go down without a fight.

(2) TAKINGTHEPEACE is a top filly but could be prepping for bigger things.

(5) FOLK DANCE needed her last run and should do better.

RACE 2 (1,250M)

(8) RIO QUERARI and (1) ALL BLACK showed promise on debut. With natural improvement, they can be competitive.

(9) THE LAST SUPPER, who is well bred, is one to note on his return from a rest during which he was gelded.

(10) TREE OF WISDOM and (7) PICK EIGHT CAPTAIN make most appeal of the newcomers, although the betting should provide a better guide to the chances of those on debut.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(11) STOCKBRIDGE finished just behind (2) SETABLAZE last start but has scope for improvement.

(1) EXCELLENT AL is never far back and could have his consistency rewarded.

(9) MEERAAS should enjoy the extra trip.

Stable companions (4) BARON RODNEY, (5) BLANCO and (6) VETRI VEL are all capable of pulling it off.

(3) TRIPPLE Z needed his debut as a gelding.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(3) RED MARS (unbeaten over course and distance), (5) GREEN ARCHER and (6) CROME YELLOW are all closely matched on the form of their meeting behind Charles.

The latter has taken time to come to hand and is probably better than rated, though the same can be said of in-form (2) GRAND SILVANO.

(1) WAITING FOR RAIN and (4) CHATUCHAK are consistent and have claims, too.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(6) MY DREAM CHASER is in form and maturing nicely. She gets 7kg from (1) PRETTY BALLERINA which could tilt it in her favour.

(3) JAMRA is carded to race before this. She has ability but the form needs to be updated.

(5) WAITY KATIE claims 4kg and could take honours with bottom weight.

(2) BRAXTON could place.

RACE 6 (1,250M)

(1) CYBER BLOSSOM and (8) STYLISH ICON have finished second to exciting Vandah's Spirit. The former did so at level weights, so is preferred, although the latter is open to any amount of improvement after a promising debut.

(6) SANSKRIFT is bred to be useful and could make her presence felt on debut.

Watch the betting on (3) GIMME GIMME GIMME, (10) WINTER IN MOROCCO and (4) LADY OF THE LAKE.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(7) WHORLY WHORLY is bang in form and a hat-trick is on the cards.

(2) CATHEDRAL COUNTY has ability but has problems. If trouble-free, he could be involved in the result.

Look for an improved run from (1) ANGEL'S POWER.

(3) GREAT SHAKA is fast and could make the money.

(6) KISSABLE is probably faster and wetter conditions will suit.

(5) VALBONNE and (4) ISPHAN could upset.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) DESTIN is overdue a maiden win and could go one better after three consecutive runner-up finishes from a favourable inside draw.

(2) VAR EXPRESS is improving and is is likely to pose a threat.

Of the others with experience, (4) AT THE OFFICE and (5) HYPNOTIST (gelded) could stake a claim.

Newcomers (10) INDIGO TRACTOR and (11) NORFOLK PINE are bred to be useful and could feature.

RACE 9 (1,160M)

(5) ROCK A ROLL DANCER should be at peak fitness and will make a bold bid.

(1) VISTULA could be looking for further but Anton Marcus is aboard and could get into the action.

(4) NAUTIC SPIRIT forms a good back-up.

(3) POOL PARTY, (2) MRS O and (10) MISS PINKERTON could get into the mix.

(7) VINE STREET STAR and (6) PEPPERMINT TEA could pop up.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

(1) AZIRI SUN, (2) DANCING FOR RAIN and (3) GREY PRINCESS have the form to be competitive if race ready on their returns.

(6) FEE FI FOE FUM and (8) LIP SERVICE have improved in recent starts and can play a role if making progress.

(5) BLUSH SCARLET is likely to feature.

(7) HILDEGARDE and (16) SLEEPING SINGLE could have more to offer over this trip.

RACE 11 (1,160M)

(3) CIRILLO is an up-and-coming sort and Anton Marcus retains the ride.

(10) GREEN PLAINS won well after a rest.

(2) TRIP TO HEAVEN needs to find true form.

(15) EXQUISITE TOUCH has 3kg on (9) MARDI GRASS and comes into the picture.

(1) BULL VALLEY could just need it.

(7) PRINCE OF KAHAL has improved since donning blinkers.

(6) RIVARINE is better than his recent run.

RACE 12 (2,000M)

(1) VFORVICTORY confirmed the promise of his debut when stepped up in trip and will have more to offer over the extra ground.

(2) MERCURANA improved with blinkers on and will also have more to give.

Fellow last-start maiden winners (3) BLACKBEARD and (5) DHARMA could have a say but a bigger threat may come from (4) SWIFT SURPRISE, who has improved after being gelded.

Respect (6) TROOP THE COLOUR with blinkers on.

RACE 13 (1,800M)

(10) THE DAZZLER is bang in form and could go in again with a handy weight.

He receives 7.5kg from Derby winner (1) HERO'S HONOUR which could be to his advantage.

(4) SOCIAL ORDER ran well in a sprint but has his second run after a rest over further ground.

(7) PIETRO MASCAGNI and (2) DAWN ASSAULT shouldn't be far off.

(3) NOBLE SECRET is looking for further now but could flash up if a fast pace is set.