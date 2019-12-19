Diamond Dancer best over the 2,400m trip

RACE 1 (1,200M)

This is not a strong field.

(4) SAMOA showed a return to form after a below-par performance last start and rates as the one to beat.

(3) OLIVINE comes off a rest but has that come-on look.

(1) HIGHTAIL, (5) CATCH A GLIMPSE and (7) TRUCE could get into the mix.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) DUKE OF YORK has been close-up in all five starts and should be thereabouts again.

A blanket could be thrown over all of (2) EPPAGILIA, (3) WHARRA WHARRA, (4) ABLE SURPRISE, (5) ELUSIVE JACK, (6) ENDANGERED, (10) CULTURED PEARL, (11) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS, (16) SOLARIZE and (19) WILLOW'THEWISP. Luck in running will play an important part.

RACE 3 (2,400M)

(13) IDEAL MAN ran a good second on debut over 2,000m and the extra 400m should be no problem.

(1) BINKY needed his last outing and has proven himself over this course and distance.

(4) EIGHTINTHEEIGHTH jumps up in distance and could challenge.

(2) TURF MASTER is better than his last two runs.

(3) KALAHARI CHROME never strode out in his last two outings and could race problem-free this time.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(8) DIAMOND DANCER is best over this trip and could take it.

(7) LORD SILVERIO has ability but has yet to be tested over the extra distance.

(1) DAWN ASSAULT can never be ignored.

(4) SEVILLE ORANGE could be returning to best form.

(9) ODD ROB is cherry-ripe and could improve his record here.

(10) AT HAND carries 2kg overweight which could be telling.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(4) PILLAROFTHEEARTH is running well and could get into the action.

He beat (3) BIG BLUE MARBLE (1.5kg better) by over three lengths and should confirm.

Look for a better run from (1) SCOOP. The blinkers are back on.

(2) SILVER MASTER is worth watching on form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) RONNIE'S CANDY accelerated smartly to win with a lot in hand.

She beat (2) RUNNING BRAVE easily but the latter pulled up distressed and is 3kg better off.

(3) DANCING QUEEN is bred for the extra trip and meets stable companion (4) POOL PARTY on the same terms. It could get close between them.

(5) SARAGON is no slouch and could get into the mix.

RACE 7 (1,475M)

(6) ODEN won well on his debut. If he sees out the extra distance, he could make it five on the trot.

(7) LAST OF THE LEGEND needed his first run as a gelding and will come on.

(3) MR GREENLIGHT showed a form return after a rest and could go on.

(5) KINGS ARCHER and (11) TOKYO DRIFT can never be ignored for the money.

(8) ROCKIN RUSSIAN and (2) TALKTOTHESTARS could make the frame.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(3) MARSHALL FOCH won well after a rest and could double-up over this track and trip.

(2) NORDIC REBEL is never far back but is struggling for his next win.

(6) ELECTROMAGNETIC appears to be returning to form.

(5) HELLOFARIDE was not striding out last start but should be competitive with a problem-free passage.

(4) HIDDEN AGENDA and (8) NORLAND could make the quartet.