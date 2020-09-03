This 'Diamond' shows some giltter

Centenary Diamond (right, in one of his victories) is worth following in the last race at Kranji on Saturday.

With the races looming in just two days' time, there was - understandably - little serious action on the training track at Kranji yesterday morning.

However, there were a handful of runners who gave the clockers in the stands something to contemplate.

Two, in particular, caught the eye. And, coincidentally, both happen to be in the last race on Saturday - the Class 4 (2) sprint over the 1,400m.

They were Centenary Diamond and Delaware.

Of the two, Centenary Diamond stood out.

A winner of three races, he ran out the 600m in 39.5sec, without being extended.

Since the tracks were opened for fast work some months ago, Centenary Diamond has been active at the trials.

He has had four hit-outs over the 1,000m. It was a fortnight ago that his trainer, Cliff Brown, sent him to the races.

Considering it was his first race since early March, Centenary Diamond put in a commendable effort, running fourth to Mr Alejandro over the 1,400m on grass.

His task wasn't made any easier as he had to race wide and without cover for most of the trip.

Centenary Diamond's last victory was 15 months ago. That day in May last year, he scored over the mile. Jockey Michael Rodd's feet were in the plate. His two other victories were also over the 1,600m.

Centenary Diamond gets a 3kg claimer, F Yusoff, in the saddle on Saturday and he looks well-equipped to run a good race.

For value, you might want to toss a dollar on Delaware.

From trainer Lee Freedman's barn, he worked well, running the 600m in 34.6sec.

A streamlined chestnut who will be ridden by in-form jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim, Delaware has - since the resumption of racing - faced the starter twice. Both times, he cashed in cheques for his owners, Falcon Racing Stable.

On July 26, when hardly touched on the tote, he ran third to the very speedy Sweet Angeline. Obliged to race wide, he finished a length behind the winner.

Then, in his last start just two weeks ago, he turned in another good show, coming from off the pace to finish fourth behind Heartening Flyer.

He was doing his best work at the finish and the extra 200m he has to cover on Saturday could tip the scales in his favour.

Earlier in Saturday's programme, in Race 8, keep newcomer Sun Holiday in your calculations.

Yet to show up in a race, he showed speed in his workout, clocking 34sec for the 600m.

Another one from Freedman's yard, Sun Holiday has been to the trials five times.

At his last visit on Aug 27, he blitzed the field to win by a length. His time for the 1,000m was 60.82sec.

Sun Holiday appears to have had enough "education" and he should give a good account of himself over the 1,400m.